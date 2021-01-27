Violent Incidents In Delhi On 26.01.2021 In Name Of Agitation By Farmers Will Bring An End To Farmer-Agitation

Violent and ant-national incidents in Delhi on 26.01.2021 including hoisting of a yellow flag at the auspicious pole of ritually hoisting national tri-color every yar on Independence Day (15th August) by the Prime Minister at ramparts of Red Fort can certainly and undoubtedly not been done by real farmers as rightly condemned by the former army-man Captain Amrinder Singh who presently happens to be Chief Minister of Congress-ruled Punjab. Even farmer-leader and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh would not have favored such ugly behavior of hooligans.

Like Punjab Congress supporting the agitation has pin-pointed a person as behind the hooliganism, others leading the farmer-agitation should pin-point doubted persons responsible to provoke for such hooliganism. Those leading mass-agitations must also hold responsibility to ensure peace in the agitations. However happenings of 26.01.2021 may lead to central government now having upper hand to act strictly with leaders of the agitation for their failure to maintain peace, and no agitation can survive without leaders with agitation ultimately dying down its own death.

Even though enquiry-commissions are a wasteful exercise, yet it certainly puts a big question-mark on the system how and why hooligans managed to enter highly secured Red Fort premises that too on ramparts of Red Fort. Such happenings can even pose security-risk for other highly secured establishments in capital city of India.

—The Hawk Features