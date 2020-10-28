Vashikaran Dominates Bihar Elections

Vashikaran dominates current Bihar elections in full force...That repertoire, immense, intense all pervasive Vashikaran for all, by all, of all + countering them in all spheres of all level of MLA-seats all through Bihar presently is self evident from the usage of variety of numerously tested, proven Vashikaran-specialists, @ lakhs + many from West Bengal and Bangladesh, hired by the political parties including all kinds of Left parties to "fully mesmerize (vashikaran)" the masses of all hues and virtually grab their votes in their favor. Whether the masses are mesmerized, hypnotized, charmed, Vasheekaran-ed, magic-ed, spellbound by them or not or their effect on them is lasting-till-the-11th hour or not is not known at the moment as that will become known only after the current Bihar assembly elections' results are out but so-called Vashikaran-experts' --- innumerable of them spread all through Bihar --- anushthaan (procedures, roughly) on their 'totkaa' (no English word for it !) is presently on in full swing for their respective pay-masters.

The mantra/s (incantation/s) being used by them are : Ong Namah: "Aadesh Guru Kaa, Raja Moha Praja Moha, Moha Brahman Bania-an, Hanumanta Brahman Baniaan, To RamChandra Paramniah:, Guru Ko Shakti Mera Bhakti, Fooyam Yantra Ishwaro Gaathaa" or "Ong Giani Na Maapee, Chetansee Devi Bhagwati heengsaa praha baladaa, Kreeshya mohaay Mahamaya Parapkastee" and some more…chanting them according to rules-n-regulations, it is being claimed that the masses will be into the stride of the leaders who mesmerize them with such mantras.

Vashikaran is a Sanskrit word which combines two short words of "Vashi" and "Karan". ... This vashikaran is performed or casted on the targeted person through use of specific vashikaran mantras, certain yoga like postures, application of some yantras, and use of rare natural herbs, depending upon the objectives.

Vashikaran is being used by all political parties including the Left and Socialists apart from normal parties. In fact the Socialists are utilizing the help of varieties of most complicated mesmerizing-powers not utilized by the other parties. …No wonder Socialists or Samajwads are sure of their victory.

—The Hawk Features