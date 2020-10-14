Untimely Flooding Rain-Deluge Expose Jaganmohan, Chandrashekhar Hoax

For the first time --- as far as "they" officially remember --- due to untimely excessive rains (never happened) in AP and Telangana, 123 low lying areas in hugely tom-tomed as international-matching Hyderabad etc which are now water logged have swiftly taken off the supercilious air + 'rainbow' colors off all round hi-fi exhibiting couldn't-care-less-for-anyone-not-even-Centre-like-his-late-CM-father-YS Raj Shekhar Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy or "JMR", internationally, and "modest-but-couldn't-care-less-for-anyone-as-Me-n-Me, all omnipotent, omniscient" Telengana Chief Minister Chandra Shekhar Rao or "CSR", internationally. Totally befuddled, crestfallen, both now are dismissed by their respective states' masses as riff-raffs as for them now both CMs truly symbolize "All Their Mumbo-Jumbo Talks And Their Only Hoax Show-Offs And No WorthWhile Infrastructural Works Only Result, As Now, Into Big Hollow Like Presently In Their Respective/Joint States Now When Hyderabad Is In Deluge Due To Sudden Untimely Rain/s".

The flooding includes areas in LB Nagar, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Gopalpuram, Mahankali, Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Panjagutta, SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Chikkadpally, Abids, Narayanaguda, Saifabad, Mirchowk, Falaknuma, Kacheguda, Sultan Bazar, Malakpet, Tolichowki, Goshamahal, Madhapur, Gachibowli and Miyapur, all of which are mighty posh areas housing both states dominating tycoons. They are now at their wit's end wondering how to wriggle out of the present imbroglio as their very stepping out of their palatial houses/ apartments have become virtually difficult if not impossible. Even during normal rainy days/season, they have never faced such predicaments wherein their very movement has been impossible due yo knee dip and more water-logging due to no civic facilities in those global areas…What a farce with them! Its comic straight out of "Dell", "Gold Key", "DC", wittily say the mighty amused observers. "Hoax" exposed untimely, bemuse many.

—The Hawk Features