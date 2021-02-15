Uniform Pricing Of All Petroleum Products Including LPG Necessary

It refers to yet other increase in price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi by rupees fifty to make it rupees 769 for a 14.2 kgs cylinder. In practice, delivery-persons will never return rupee one coin, and some of them keeping even balance rupees 31 as tip. Best is to have net payable prices of all petroleum products in round figures with prices of petrol and diesel in multiples of rupee one and that of LPG gas-cylinders in multiples of rupees 50. Oil companies had once decided to replace old iron-cylinders by transparent plastic cylinders to check usual incidents of pilferage. But these plastic-cylinders are not yet seen. Iron-cylinders should not be manufactured in future. However new plastic gas-cylinders should be in 20 kg packing to be in true spirit of metric-packaging and for lasting long.

There is a vast price-difference in prices of petroleum products in different parts of the country which is not proper. All petroleum products should be covered under GST system also to ensure uniform pricing of all petroleum products throughout the country. LPG subsidy should be gradually abolished, and even presently should be provided only on submitting of affidavits by family-heads about total family-income rather than voluntary surrender of LPG subsidy by those having annual family income of rupees ten lakhs. Prices once increased should not be reduced even after reduction in global crude-prices. Rather such saving should be kept in reserve to avoid future increase in case of further global price-rise of crude. Rise in prices of goods and services (transportation) due to increase in fuel-price is never reduced with any fall of fuel-price.

—The Hawk Features