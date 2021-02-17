Unceremonial removal of Kiran Bedi as Lt Governor of Puducherry

It refers to sudden unceremonial removal of Kiran Bedi from post of Lt Governor of Puducherry. It would have been better if removal would have been in a dignified manner by asking her in confidence to resign from the post to maintain dignity of the high post. Such removal has unnecessarily sent signals that removal was done out of some political bargain to get resignations of certain MLAs from ruling Congress there.

There have been many cases earlier when politicians appointed as state Governors misused Raaj-Bhawans (Governor Houses) like party-headquarters dancing to tunes of political masters at the Centre ignoring even physical parade of majority MLAs by deserving aspirants for posts of Chief Ministers. Election Commission on 01.04.2019 had to complain against the then Rajasthan Governor for his political statement made on 23.03.2019. It is quite usual that political persons appointed as state Governors give such political statements like earlier done by the then Madhya Pradesh Governor in April 2018.

It is not proper to misuse dignified post of state Governor for political waste. Posts of state Governors must be only for politically neutral persons like retired judges and bureaucrats who might not have ever affiliated with any political party. However any such posting must have at least gap of two years with the previous assignment for checking any possibility of bias in favour of government to get post-retirement assignments.

Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker should be simultaneously elected through secret and compulsory vote of all MLAs through EVMs equipped with VVPAT on nominations signed by at east 34-percent MLAs with their removal through same process but with compulsion to name alternate leader in the same motion. MLAs not participating in such election-process may not be allowed to vote in state-assembly though being member of the House.

—The Hawk Features