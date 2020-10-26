Unbelievably Now Rape In Arunachal Pradesh

Unbelievably, now full fledged rape in most peaceful, most hi-fi, fully westernized, so-very-unIndian, only-English-speaking Arunachal Pradesh like in other states in the country? Yes exactly. So shocked, stunned is the state's Chief Minister --- countrywide known for his camaraderie, convivial, congenial personality --- Pema Khandu, his ministerial colleagues, state's MLAs etc that they are still reeling from the shock of the rape, sort of unheard of in the state. They have not yet officially reacted but they have made all plans to 'seal' the state's border --- where the rape has taken place --- with Assam of 804.1 kms.

The flagrant rape took place when the minors, aged 15 and 12, took a lift from a tempo driver – the accused.

"The girls from Arunachal Pradesh were working as domestic workers in Naharlagun in the same state. Due to exploitation, they escaped from their employer's home and reached Banderdewa in Lakhimpur on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border where they met the accused," according to equally stunned Longnit Terong, the superintendent of police at Lakhimpur.

Terong said, "The accused kept taking them around the whole day. In the evening, he allegedly raped the elder (older) girl who later managed to escape. The accused was caught by local villagers while he was raping the other girl."

The villager handed over the accused to the police, who arrested him for sexual assault to minors under the Indian Penal Code and POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The minors reportedly have been sent to a childcare home after their medical examination while an effort is being made to contact their families.

That the incident has sent shock waves even in the Centre is proved from the otherwise 24x7 alert Department of North-East affairs, Union Home Ministry, and even, PMO, extremely sensitive to the N-E , is fully tight-lipped literally wondering h9oe to react to it.

—The Hawk Features