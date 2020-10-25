To Sway Entire UP, Priyanka Polyglot There

Believe it or not, to sway virtually entire UP in the Congress' favor, irrepressible, fully-focused, nirvana-specialising, yoga-attaining Priyanka Gandhi Vadera has become virtuoso polyglot fully adept in the state's all fundamental languages including Sanskrit, Urdu. (English, Spanish, Italian, Latin, French are already OK with her). She now is frequently heard saying "The languages of Uttar Pradesh mainly derive from the Prakrits of the Old Indo-Aryan, along with the influence of Persian in the medieval era. Linguists generally distinguish the terms "language" and "dialects" on the basis of 'mutual comprehension'. The Indian census uses two specific classifications in its own unique way: 'language' and 'mother tongue'. The 'mother tongues' are grouped within each 'language'. Many 'mother tongues' so defined would be considered a language rather than a dialect by linguistic standards. This is specifically the case for many 'mother tongues' with tens of millions of speakers that are officially grouped under the 'language' Hindi'' which is unanimously fully agreed by all in the state. According to them, since Priyanka diligently nurtures such opinions extrovertly and practices them as well, it is only obvious that the UPites of all hue without any ado of any kind are fast lining up behind her like the famed Pied Piper with all rats behind him. Here Priyanka is the Pied Piper who has already won hearts of the otherwise obstinate UPites.

—The Hawk Features