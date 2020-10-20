Thinning Reading Habit Worries Kerala CM Pinari Vijayan

Steadily thinning reading habit among the Keralites of all hues resulting on falling literacy percentage ---- noy erelong, it was 100% and already now in 90s and onward down with every growing day ---- tantamounting to lessening IQ, intellect, intellectual talks, intellectual thinking, the very intellectualism, lessening imbibing techniques are presently extremely worrisome for the state's Marxist Chief Minister Pinari Vijayan, his Education Minister C Raveendranath and others who firmly believe and subscribe to the run-of-the-mill theory of reading that only enhances thinking prowess, IQ, knowledge of the person from his/her childhood now not agreed at all by the Keralites by and large. They subscribe to "in fact nothing except may be internets, artificial intelligence paraphernelia" that idf all only lead to their "stunted mental growth". Result of it : Throwing 100% literacy literally into the winds with "Gone With The Wind" spirit. Keralites remain oblivious to that as they are speedily racing toward "make riches while sun shines for them with no looking toward so-called infructuous, irrelevant IQ, intellectualism, intellect etc as they pay no money or do not enhance riches, material benefits of any kind".



Establishing this "naked fact" name of renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith winner Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri is fondly taken. At 94 when he passed away 6 days ago, there were no tears, no saddeneding, no vociferous obituaries… Akkitham, a native of Kumaranallur in Kerala's Palakkad district, had been active in the national movement against British rule before Independence and was an active member of Yogakshema Sabha.

He had authored over 40 works, including poetry, short stories, plays, translations and essays.

Akkitham was conferred with the Jnanpith award, the country's highest literary honour, in September. He was the sixth writer to bag the Jnanpith Award for Malayalam literature.

A true Gandhian, social reformer, journalist and an iconic example of simplicity, Akkitham had been a man who wore many hats with aplomb besides his gifted literary life.

Born in a traditional Namboothiri (Brahmin) family, Akkitham had trumpeted his arrival to Malayalam literature at the age of eight by penning his first poem.

This speaks volumes of regard, respect for IQ etc but just imagine had a equally famous like him industrialist or a film star in Kerala dies what then? He would be accorded State Salute complete with sky-ranting obituaries. Why not so for Akkitham? Because he was creative, intellectual, IQ-packed, Gandhian meaning spartan, disciplined, low profile so on…Hence he was ignored even though another Akkitham is not there is Kerala and will not be there also in the coming years as IQ is packed away and money, wealth, flash, grandiloquence, pompousness are rule of the day. Naturally then, literacy has no place therein in Kerals, say thinkers of the state who do not wish to be named. Their reactions to anti-IQ atmosphere in Kerala is however strong as they feel only when Keralites are 100% literate, packed with IQ, think IQ, practice IQ, vibe IQ will the "original Kerala of wit, intelligence, constant yearn to serve the society will remain and that is possible only with literacy otherwise the God's Own Country Kerala will be like excessively flagrantly money-oriented wherein there will be no regard for any one as now" .

Says Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath : "Fundamental literacy must for all in Kerala and while acquiring that, extra reading habit/s (as per age) on repertoire of books/journals/magazines etc are a must so that while growing up, the children progress on to being complete human beings packed with independent thinking power, principles, decision-taking abilities, culture, knowledge of all kinds, duties toward society, toward the State etc. Without reading all this can not be acquired. …Reading is must. It is stimulating, inciting, invoking varieties of +ve energies. Stimulations."

It is understoof that Vijayan along with Raveendranath + others are devising practical ways to inculcate reading habit among the people of all ages in the state so that they become enlightened again as in past years.

