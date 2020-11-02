There is a need for alertness in the neighbourood rather than generosity.

By constructively propagating India's democratic values and ideals, its civilizational relations with regional states can be further improved. This, in turn, can give a golden time to India's neighborhood policy. Many powers in the global sphere hold their foreign Promoting a multi-vector foreign policy by focusing policy can enable India to strengthen its position in the region/neighbourhood.

If there is peace in the neighborhood, then the person sleeps peacefully, but this peace can remain only when along with the neighbor we are also in favor of peace and understand whether the neighbors deserve peace? The battle of supremacy always serves to kill peace. The first step to peace is to be 'non-aligned', bypassing the quarrels. But when the water passes through the nose, we cannot remain neutral. Lessons taught at the right time can also open a new path of peace in the long run. There have been many ups and downs in India's foreign policy since independence. Let us try to know how neighbor India really is?

India's foreign policy along with its neighborhood is now an active subject of debate due to "regional disputes" with China and Nepal. The South Asian region, which is home to eight countries, and the Indian Ocean region (the maritime Indian Ocean region; mostly the western Indian Ocean), come under the broader geographical expansion of India's neighborhood. The idea of "extended neighborhood" has emerged today as one of India's diplomacy. But this is quite different from the extended thinking of other countries that connect India with regions that do not necessarily share borders with India but share cultural, civilizational, or economic ties.

Since independence, given India's centrality and capabilities, India's territory has traditionally been particularly widespread in South Asia and, largely, in the western Indian Ocean, dominated by geography, economic, social, and cultural systems. Most of the small South Asian neighbors have had friendly relations with India in their independent times. The development of India's neighborhood policy is not new and accidental. India's neighborhood policy has gone through many phases over the years.

In colonial times, anti-colonial, anti-imperialist, anti-racist views and slogans strengthened India's ties with its neighbors and supported them in away. During the colonial period, which began in the late 1940s, India helped neighbors pursue ideas such as nonalignment in the international arena which was inspired by Third Worldism on a large scale. Although multilateralism prevailed in India's foreign policy internationally. Yet there is a tremendous focus on bilateralism in India for its adjacent region.

India's foreign policy attitude towards its neighbors was formulated by the "principle of equilibrium". For example, the policies that the major opposing states (such as Pakistan and China) followed with the superpowers, have India's relations with the latter. Such balance and retaliation have had an impact on India's neighborhood. This does not mean that household-level factors never played a role in shaping neighborhood policy. In fact, some of the neighborhood conflicts had domestic dimensions for example, with Indo-Sri Lanka struggling in the eighties and sharing water issues with Bangladesh.

In general, there is a dominant belief that India's neighborhood policy mostly dominated issues related to Pakistan and China in the area of land area and it was ignoring maritime issues.In the post-Cold War period that began in the 1990s, India began its work on non-alignment to refine its foreign policy complex. It had links with Western countries, regionalism and it had a huge impact on India's neighborhood and / regional policies.Such changes included the collapse of the Cold War duel, the spread of globalization, an increased degree of regionalism. Domestic-level factors included economic reform, the rise of coalition politics, nuclearization, and so on.

In recent times, India has started paying unprecedented attention to building better relations with its neighbors.India has taken several initiatives to build better relations with its neighbors, as evident from increased trade, confidence-building measures, border agreements/treaties, etc. Even India has taken non-reciprocal initiatives for building relations with its South Asian neighbors and for a high level of trust. One of those initiatives was the "Gujral Doctrine" of 1996. However, intermittent conflict with neighboring states such as Pakistan continued, which to a large extent influenced the forward march of the South Asia-specific regional organization, SAARC. In general, India was attempting to address both traditional and non-traditional issues through the new neighborhood policy at the time.

In the current epidemic phase ", many fissures have emerged between India and its neighbors due to the contraction of economies. The epidemic has largely changed issues as new economic and political realities are changing the world at a rapid pace. In fact, Non-traditional security threats such as the Kovid-19 epidemic are increasingly leading to traditional security conflicts. China's aggressive actions and small countries' actions are some of the indicators of the new geopolitical situation emerging in the region. Also, trade conflicts are underway due to a globally emerging new Cold War between the US and China, which is most likely to affect India's neighborhood and its neighborhood policies.

In other words, the China factor, the changing global power architecture, and the current conflict with neighbors will play an important role in India's foreign policy, with its neighborhood policy being an important one.Therefore, a new neighborhood policy in tune with the changing times needs to be conceived imaginatively with emerging realities to maintain its regional power status and to realize status change to the next level shortly. Many in the global arena The promotion of a multi-vector foreign policy by focusing its foreign policy on powers can enable India to strengthen its position in the region/neighborhood.

India's neighborhood policy can go a long way if these initiatives are properly backed up by the use of sufficiently innovative hard power resources (defense and economy) and soft power strategies. India's civilizational relations with regional states can be further improved by constructively propagating India's democratic values and ideas. This in turn can give a golden and strong time to India's neighborhood policy. Along with being a liberal neighbor, India also needs to be alert.

