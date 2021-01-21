THE PANDEMIC AND THE WAY OUT

The COVID-19 pandemic created havoc in countries across the world, forcing to resort to lock down. The nationwide lock down came into force from 25 March 2020. During the lock down, all establishments, other than those providing essential goods and services, and those involved in agricultural operations, have been closed. Essential goods include items such as food, medicine, electricity, banking services, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals. Transportation of all goods (essential or non-essential) remained functional but fueled an unprecedented reverse migration from India's densely populated cities by the many migrant workers who began an exodus to their hometowns on the very day the lock down was announced. Reports poured in from different parts of the country of migrant laborers being stranded with railways and buses suspended. Several walked for kilometers to reach their villages. Many were unable to cross State borders. In India, most wage workers are employed by private contractors, and so, lost their livelihood. A Government Labour Force Survey released last year estimated that more than 71 percent of people with a regular salary working in non-agricultural industries had no written job contract. Nearly half weren't eligible for social security benefits, putting them in a vulnerable situation. The Center and State Government took measures to provide food, shelter and later transport (special trains and buses) for the migrant laborers to reach their destination. With this situation in mind, the second lock down (from April 20, 2020) permitted activities aimed at ensuring agricultural and related activities remain fully functional. It allowed operating of industries in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas; works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centers (CSCs). According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) the unemployment rate in rural India has increased to 9.15% in December in comparison to November when it was 6.24%. In its Weekly Report, the reason was this increase is said to be the farm sectors shedding labor and the overall deteriorating labor market conditions.

To provide relief to the poor and marginalized sections of society, a relief package of Rs. 1.7 lakh crore rupees was sanctioned. The package aimed at providing funds to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to health workers (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics and ASHA workers) in the event of their death while treating patients of COVID19. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, five kilograms of wheat or rice and one kilogram of preferred pulses will be provided for free every month to poor families for the next three months. Women account holders under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana got Rs 500 per month between April and June, and poor families were given three free gas cylinders over the next three months. According to the Ministry of Finance, between 26 March and 22 April 2020, approximately 33 crore poor people were given financial assistance worth Rs 31,235 crore through bank transfers to assist them during the lockdown. Beneficiaries of the bank transfers include widows, women account holders under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, senior citizens, and farmers. In addition to direct bank transfers, other forms of assistance were initiated, which include:

· 40 lakh metric tonnes of food grains provided to 36 States and Union Territories and 2.7 crore free gas cylinders delivered to beneficiaries.

· Rs 3,497 crore disbursed to 2.2 crore building and construction workers from the Building and Construction Workers' Funds managed by State Governments.

On 9th August 2020, launching the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund it was stated that India's rural economy has stayed resilient in the face of the corona virus pandemic. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is a medium - long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and credit guarantee. The duration of the scheme is from Financial Year 2020 to 2029. Under the scheme, Rs. 1 Lakh Crore will be provided by banks and financial institutions as loans to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), Marketing Cooperative Societies, Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), Self Help Group (SHG), Farmers, Joint Liability Groups (JLG), Multipurpose Cooperative Societies, Agri-entrepreneurs, Startups and Central/State agency or Local Body sponsored Public Private Partnership Project. All loans under this financing facility will have interest subvention of 3% per annum up to a limit of Rs. 2 crore. This subvention will be available for a maximum period of 7 years. The first in-principle sanction of Rs. 1128 Crore was made to over 2,280 farmer societies by NABARD. So far NABARD has received 3055 proposals of PACs through state cooperative banks in 22 states for which in-principle sanction of Rs. 1568 Cr. has been accorded. Realizing the importance of creating non-agricultural employment opportunities for the rural areas, the Central and State Governments are putting in their best efforts to get the economy on the path of development by various means.

