Taxation And Its Behavioral Implications

A tax is a charge levied on taxpayers by the government organization by various means for public welfare spending, boosting economic activities, and improving the public's standard of living. One such form of charging tax is directly attracting a levy on the income earned by the taxpayer charged, which is progressive. In India, the number of income taxpayers is less when compared to a large population. Many taxpayers avoid paying the income, which is detrimental to the government and society as a large as it reduces the spending power with the government to a better community.

The government of India has taken various measures to accomplish its duty of paying taxes. Some were corrective measures and encouraging measures. The government of India has criminalized the offense of not paying income tax. The Indian government also tried to encourage the taxpayers by introducing various tax havens, avenues to disclose the income to the authorities or save taxes by investing different bonds, projects suggested by the government for disclosure, and the money invested is used for development activities. These have brought a lot of behavioral changes among the taxpayers. Therefore we find that many taxpayers make prompt payment of taxes fearing authorities and it's corrective actions.

The taxpayers show various forms of behavior, such as making prompt payments to the authorities or using other means to evade tax from the government.

There can be various ways to influence the behavior of taxpayers.

One such way is to send the defaulters are mailed reminders that words using Social Normative messages. Phrased such as nine out of 10people in your area are up to date with tax payments. Making the defaulters seem like the outliers, tax payments from people sent these emails were 15%up compared to the form. These from information help the people understand them under a strict scanner under the authorities. In India, People don't like to be identified differently from the crowd, which motivates them to pay taxes. This report will also help the taxpayers understand in the area they live in the standard of living.

Since Tax evasion can be highly observed in high-income groups, this measure can be formulated in people with high-income groups being one of the outliers that will not be appreciated by the defaulter be motivated to pay tax to the authorities. This behavioral change will be noticed at a slow pace; it will be useful in the long run. These measures may also help the authorities to bring people into the tax environment.

The same behavior change method may not work in low-income group areas where the persons are not formally included in the system. Citizens should understand that it is the duty and responsibility to pay taxes. It should be a voluntary act of payment of taxes as it helps us improve our country's conditions, thereby improving the living conditions of one's well-being.

