Tamil 'Anna/Tambee' Ravi Ramanujam Ubaachow

Few days back, THE HAWK wrote on Delhi-based Ravi Ramanujam, Tamil under world SuperStar in the mould of Haji Mastan, Bara Rajan etc of Mumbai etc. Also was mentioned how Ravi Ramanujam, sextuagenarian, takes command from Mumbai's Bara Rajan, now incarcerating in Tihar Jail in Delhi, and follows them in to to via his accomplices spread all throughout Delhi, NCR, UP, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and even, MP interiors. Also was mentioned How a lot of intriguing wheeling-dealing goes on via his sealed/locked but open from inside Guest House at WEA in Karol Bagh, New Delhi:5.

Now the latest on him is : once a month or twice in a month, he visits his organised congregation/s in some forlorn corner/s of Delhi/NCR etc and delivers utility quotations devised by him for them all so that they get the right direction in their life and at the same time earn monty via him at his diktat. Some of his random sayings : I surrender to that divine Sri Ramanuja, our guru, an ocean of mercy, who in his intense attachment to the two feet of Lord Achyuta considered all else as worthless as grass.

I pay homage to Sri Ramanuja, the swan who has chosen the Lotus Feet of Sri Ranganatha as his refuge; who is collecting the pollen and nectar from the flower-like feet of Parankusa (NammAzhwAr;who brightens like the sun the faces of Bhattanatha (PeriAzhwAr) and Parakala (Thirumangai AzhwAr), and who is the refuge of Kuresad.

For me and all those associated with me, Swamy NammAzhwAr is always the Mother, Father, progeny , wife and all other wealth . At the most beautiful pair of Thiruvadis of the emperor of our Kulam , Swamy NammAzhwAr adorned with fragrant VakulA flower garland , adiyEn salutes those holy feet with my head.

There are many more Ravi Ramanujism: Ravi Ramanujam silently, discreetly has become Tamil Hero of today… thanks to Bara Rajan…Once released from Tihar Jail in Delhi, he will align with Ravi Ramanujam. This time Bara Rajan will align with Ravi Ramanujam and accept his leadership and pursuetheir joint goals. …They may well spread over to other communities making them their followers what with dissatisfactions among them are manifold due to repertoire of many reasons which could be solved only by Rajan-Ramanujam duo. Ravi Ramanujam;s Ramanujams at Karol Nagh in Central Delhi continues favourite haunt of the Tamilians, pro-Tamilians en masse. Once inside the Hotel, they get top grade South Indian beverages aplenty along with sumptuous snacks.

—The Hawk Features