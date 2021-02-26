Tacitly, South Far More Peaceful Than Surely East, According To ECI

New Delhi (The hawk): The cat's finally out of bag that South despite all talks of divisive forces, militancy etc continues to be extremely peaceful, united, national than say East comprising West Bengal, Assam after the Chief Election Commission of India officially declared 1-day single phase poll in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala while 8-phase poll in so-called peaceful, intellectual, thought-provoking, intelligent state West Bengal, 3-phase poll in quiet non-volatile Assam. If number of seats taken into account for 1-day polling then Tamil Nadu has 234 seats compared to 294 of West Bengal. Just 60 seats more than former, that does not mean, 8-phase polling in the latter while 1-day polling in former but that's it!



West Bengal according to ECI is hasslesome, complicated, hurdlesome, nagging, labyrinthine, over intelligent, exaggeratedly fussy, farcical, yet, grossly self-confined...More or less same with Assam. Could that be the reasons why elections are difficult to conduct in a single phase in these states? Apparently yes, according to senior National officers in the Central Government. Centre is wary of extent of nationalistic equanimity in West Bengal, Assam unlike in nationalism is high and mighty compared to that in those eastern states which are absolutely unpredictable, according to the officials. They refuse to take risks there compared to those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Puducherry or even AP, Telangana, Karnataka howsoever opinions against them be in many a quarter as the ground reality is far different as evinced by the ECI when it is holding single day poll in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala.