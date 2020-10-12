SWAMITVA Scheme—A Historic Move To Transform Rural India

My Property—My Right

The date of the launch of the SWAMITVA Scheme has been chosen as the birth anniversary of two great men of the country, Nanaji Deshmukh and Lokanayak Jayaprakash Narayan. Nanaji Deshmukh and Jayaprakash Narayan worked tirelessly for the upliftment of rural India. The SWAMITVA Scheme is a revolutionary scheme for rural India. The SWAMITVA Scheme was announced on 24 April 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day. Property cards will be distributed to the property owners under the ownership plan. At present, more than 1 lakh landowners of the country will get the link through SMS from which they will be able to download their property card.

The system of land measurement is from the time of Akbar. But the villagers still do not have any legal documents regarding the ownership of residential properties. Villagers will be able to get easy loans from banks by getting property cards under the SWAMITVA Scheme. The prices of rural houses will increase. It will now be possible to use land and residential property as financial assets.



Under the pilot project 6 states were selected for the SWAMITVA Scheme. Survey work has been completed in selected villages. Total 763 villages of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka were identified for it. It is targeted to distribute property cards to property owners of 6,42,000 villages by 2024 in a phased manner. Important points have been highlighted to understand the SWAMITVA Scheme.



Announced on April 24, 2020

The SWAMITVA Scheme was duly announced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020 on National Panchayati Raj Day. The main objective of this scheme is to distribute property cards to crores of villagers of the country to establish their land property and residential property ownership.



The reason behind the selection of October 11



October 11 is a very important day for India, especially for rural India. The contribution of two great men to the development of rural India is incomparable. Nanaji Deshmukh and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, both great men were born on 11 October. For this reason, the date of phisical distribution of the SWAMITVA Scheme was fixed on October 11.



SWAMITVA Scheme is central government scheme



It is absolutely important to know that the SWAMITVA Scheme under which property cards will be distributed to villagers is a scheme of the Central Government's Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Revenue department or land records department of all the states will cooperate with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The Survey of India has been associated with this work for technical cooperation.



Use of drones for survey



Drones and other modern equipments/ technologies have been used for survey work under the SWAMITVA Scheme. The survey of land and residential houses of 1,32,000 rural families has been successfully carried out in a few months. In the coming 4 years, land and residential properties of all 6,42,000 villages of the country will be surveyed.



Reduction in land ownership dispute



Under this ambitious scheme, all the villagers will get a property card related to their land and house ownership within 4 years. There will be no doubt in anyone's mind about the ownership of land and house. For this reason, disputes in rural areas regarding the ownership of land and house will definitely reduce.



Security



Villagers will get a sense of security with the property card. There will not be any encroachment on agricultural lands, commercial lands or residential houses.



Development of rural economy



Even when India's GDP was continuously falling, the productivity of the agricultural sector was continuously increasing. The rural economy has a significant contribution to the country's economy. With the reduction of land disputes, villagers will be able to devote more time to farming and other productive works. This will enable rapid development of rural economy



Possible to use residential and land properties as financial assets.



Under the SWAMITVA Scheme, villagers will get a property card. This property card will be a house or real estate ownership card. Residential houses or lands can be used as financial assets. Banks will easily give loans to villagers on the basis of ownership card. The property card will act as a legal document. This card will also help the government in determining property tax.



Property card can be downloaded through SMS link



After applying for a property card related to the property, the concern department of state governments will send an SMS link. The property card can be downloaded by clicking on this link. At present, 346 villages of Uttar Pradesh, 221 of Haryana, 100 of Maharashtra, 44 of Madhya Pradesh, 50 of Uttarakhand and 2 villages of Karnataka have been included in the first phase under this project. Villagers will be able to download their property card on mobile through SMS link.



Property card The only legal document for rural residential property



Till now no authentic legal documents were available regarding the ownership of residential properties in rural areas. Property card is a legal proof of residential property. Khasra-Khatauni has been used to determine land ownership, but the villagers had no legal documents to establish the ownership of the house. The property card will be a legal document in relation to the ownership of residential property.



—The Hawk Features