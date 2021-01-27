Nomination Facility Should Be Introduced In All Saving Schemes Of Govt & Banks Like LIC Through Form No. 5194

Facility of successive nomination should be immediately introduced in all saving-schemes of government and banks including like Public Provident fund (PPF). Presently PPF provides facility of joint nomination making it necessary to specify share of benefit to each of the joint nominees in case of death of account-holder. It is not clear what happens to share of benefit of a nominee in case of deaths of both the account-holder and any of the joint nominees. Statistics and data can prove a very huge amount of unclaimed money of PPF and other savings-schemes of government and banks where funds are not claimed because of tedious and cumbersome process of getting succession-certificate. Central government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should urgently introduce facility of successive nominations in all saving-schemes of government and banks which should be clearly mentioned in account-opening forms.

Facility of successive nomination exists at LIC of India through form-number 5194 whereby succession automatically passes on to next nominee in case of death of earlier nominee. Facility is especially of big use in case of aged senior citizens where usually husband and wife make each other nominee in their LIC-policies, due to unawareness of facility of successive nominations. Successive nomination provides auto-passing of nomination to next nominee in case of death of aged nominee which is either husband or wife of policy-holder. LIC of India should incorporate provision of successive nomination in application-forms for new policies.

—The Hawk Features