Stock market or gambling—Share prices should be uniform for a quarter

Present system of daily changing share-prices is manipulated by vested interests mainly including big corporates and brokers. It is nothing but gambling which is never considered good for public from the ancient era of Mahabharat. If dividend-income is co-related with market-price of shares, then it is negligible as compared to minimum-possible interest in public-sector securities.

System should be changed so that any speculation in share-markets (stock-exchanges) may be opened for every opening day of a quarter i.e. just four times in a year. Trading may be continued for three months on share-prices on closing-hours of the opening day of the quarter when only speculative business may be allowed. Any bonus or right issue should be announced on eve of such suggested date of quarterly speculative business of shares. People have not forgotten Harshad Mehta episode till now. Manner in which Sensex is rising day by day is just similar to one-time ballooning of property-prices which suddenly crashed resulting in heavy losses to banks and NBFCs having financed on properties. Small middle-income investors presently lured by rising Sensex may not be able to bear sudden collapse of Sensex at any time like property-prices crashed.

Present system of Sensex-gambling suits to big and renowned corporates creating a class of super extra rich personality with just a couple of people in it becoming richest at cost of hard earned invested money of mute category of middle-income people.

—The Hawk Features