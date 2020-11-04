Statements like Love Jihad And Rana Create Hatred Between The Two Communities

Statements like Love Jihad and Rana create hatred between two communities. It is not confined to any one state, country, or community, but is becoming a global problem and we are all becoming victims of this vicious cycle, not just innocent girls. . Contractors of religion always make such occasions their weapon. Making such incidents by citing Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is the basis of their nefarious exploits.

In the present era, it is being proved literally that some have become infamous even after taking Dakshina, some even went out of the way all night. Many poets, poets, litterateurs earned money and recognition from this country. But some people are trying to increase their stature by dissolving the poison of communalism and put the poet religion at stake by promoting conflicts of caste and religion.

Munawar Rana has come into the limelight many times for his antics and tweets. After the coming of the Modi government, they continue to search for aspects of religion everywhere.So-called intellectuals like these have now suffocated in the mask of secularism. This is the reason why he is showing his real face by taking off his mask in Modi Raj. How much poison he has against Hindus and Prime Minister Modi can be gauged from his statement and his written words. This disputed poet Munawar Rana is also among such so-called intellectuals. Wearing incidents like terrorism and rape of Hindu and Muslim as anti-national tricks is a strong proof of betrayal-

khaa isako gaaye use, ye kaise insaan!

rahate Bharat Mein Magar, andar Pakistan !!

mittee-paanee bhogate, loote chain bahaar!

Saurabh aise log hee, hote sadaa gaddaar !!

Munavvar Rana has been criticized throughout the country after describing the France attack as true. Munawwar Rana said that you are provoking people by giving rise to controversy. He was forced to murder by making a cartoon of Mohammed Saheb, if I was in the place of that student, then I would have done what that student did. He further said that religion is like a parent, if someone makes a bad cartoon of your parents or abuses then killing them is not a crime. Not only this, but he also said about Lord Ram and Mother Sita and said that if someone makes a controversial cartoon of Lord Ram or Mother Sita, then I will kill him too.

After this statement of Munawar Rana, he had to fall prey to all the criticisms. Is it right for all these things to invite the whole world to slaughter mangoes by wearing a chaula of religion and religion? Terrorism is terrorism. Religion cannot have any meaning without a human being. Munawar Rana should understand this very well. Can't understand where he learned to blow the entire work for his purpose and selfishness? Should Hindustan be given the same punishment for the wrong rhetoric that they talk about? If India had been completely one-sided rather than a secular state, she would have understood this. Such people do firework from house to house. It is definitely against our constitutional values to increase this moment in the soil here-

Ghar-ghar mein kaisee lagee, ye matalab kee aag !

apano.n ko hee Das rahe, bane vibheeShaN naag !!

jaativaad aur dharm kaa, ye kaisaa hai daur !

jay bhaarat, jay hind me.n, goo.Nj rahaa kuchh aur !!

Religion is like a parent, if someone makes a bad cartoon or abuses your parents, then killing it is not a crime, things like this are directly responsible for the growing cases of love jihad in India, then only one community They make girls of religion their prey. That too because of his expansionist thinking. Everyone knows that love jihad is dissolving poison in our Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam tradition like terrorism today, but a loud voice does not arise on such a serious subject of regret.

We are also at fault in this, in our desire to become secular, we do not even raise our voice against the atrocities on our religion. Now, what will be a bigger misfortune than this? Let us at once assume that the Hindu-Muslim God did not make anyone but human. Even after this, only one community can bear it and the other should expand this thinking is not right at all. If one takes steps to protect his religion, then fundamentalists and the other do anything,Nevertheless, he was the ruler of the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. What strange definitions are written and crafted in our country?

Why is the country's famous poet/litterateur silent today? I do not say that such provocative people like Munnavar Rana should be killed in public. There should be a debate on this issue. The right should be told right and wrong is wrong. It is not right that one does anything and the other should be silent. Have clear and clear arguments. To offend someone unnecessarily is not justified anywhere. Love jihad and such fanaticism is one such vicious cycle. If the conversion does not stop, then such incidents will happen in society. Then what will be the difference between the Mughal era and the modern era? This question will be achieved by those hypocritical secularism contractors even after they have weakened their religion? To weaken our religion for money is disgraceful. In such a situation, which cannot be of their religion, then it may not belong to anyone.

kab geetaa ne ye kahaa, bolee kahaa.N kuraan !

karo dharm ke naam par,dharatee lahooluhaan !!

m.ndir-masjid se bhalee,ek kitaab dukaan.

ek saath hai jo rakhe.n, geetaa aur kuraan !!

Statements such as Love Jihad and Rana create hatred between the two communities. It is not confined to any one state, country, or community, but is becoming a global problem and we are all becoming victims of this vicious cycle, not just innocent girls. Contractors of religion always make such occasions their weapon. Getting such incidents done by referring to Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is the basis of their nefarious exploits. It is not right to undermine the country's religion by putting love and terrorism in the walls of religion. The first religion of a good and true poet-litterateur is to have faith in the soil and bring peace to the state. Well, despite all this, my ultimate wish is that-

laaj tirngen kee rahe, bas itanaa aramaan!

marate dam tak main rakhoon, dil main hindustaan !!

—The Hawk Features