Socio-Economic bailout and paper leak divided Haryana's youth

How is this government, how is the law, there is paper selling, where is the result of hard work! In the case of government jobs, the logic of the Haryana government is that we have done the job of giving jobs to such youths who do not have any jobs in the family, how much Seems funny? Will the government also impose on itself that the party, which has not yet become a government in Haryana, will be given additional five seats and fifteen seats separately for not forming the government so far. The way is such a game of corruption in the matter of government job which is not visible even with open eyes, such deception with the meritorious youth across the state which will soon force them to leave their birthplace.

The first objective of any state is the welfare of its citizens. But when the state itself forces them to adopt corrupt methods, then what will happen? Something similar is happening in the last seven years in the country's small but most famous state of Haryana. Where the paper leak cases made headlines in every examinations made by the present government for government jobs, complaints were lodged in police stations, cases of tweets to the Chief Minister on Twitter should be in trend. But never will louse even on the ears of the government. Why did this happen? Why did such deceptions happen again and again to lakhs of educated and talented youths of the state? Does the government not know about all these matters or should the leaders and officers of the present government be involved in these meetings? After all, why did the Haryana Staff Selection Commission become a den of corruption giving real color to the dreams of the youth?

We talk about what happened on the days of the present government taking overpower. As soon as the present government took power into its hands. With immediate effect, the government canceled thousands of recruitments of the previous government with its first pen. These were such recruitments that could fulfill the dreams of millions of youth of Haryana. Youths had been sitting in government jobs for years. Those recruitments have not been canceled, now suddenly in the new recruitment, the youth get to see such new rules and rules, which hardly anyone has imagined. For every recruitment, the rule of conducting a special examination and giving Socio-Economic marks was followed. Think, if a bail of twenty marks is distributed in a paper of 100 marks, then who will be selected? Will there be any hardworking applicants who does not have these twenty digits?

The government argues that we have done the job of giving jobs to such youths who do not already have any jobs in their family. How funny do you think? Will the government also implement this fact that the party which has not yet become a government in Haryana will be given extra five seats and the remaining fifteen seats for not forming the government so far. Five seats to be an orphan, five seats to be a widow or widower. Five seats for continued political experience? Will they be able to make such a law? no, at all.

The fact is that the government has enacted a law for cheap popularity that binds people of the state who have no jobs in their family or neighborhood. First, he was made happy, then he was killed. This is related to the fact that these marks were set only for Group C and D where only children of ordinary families apply for jobs or less educated youth fill the form. In Group A and B, this provision was not done carefully because the children of these leaders or officers would have applied for them and if they had understood this conspiracy or could fight in the court-court, the law would have been challenged.

Is it permissible to avail double reservation or twenty marks out of hundred in case of any government job? Is it right to constitutionally benefit any one member of the family for not having a government job? Firstly, it is discrimination against the applicants appearing in the examination. The second is to cheat the applicant who has taken five marks. The third is a conspiracy with the rest of the family members. If the government has to give jobs only to those applicants whose house is not available, then applications should be sought from them, why are the other applicants included in this blind race? Once the applicant who once got into Group D, all his routes are now closed. Because now he is not going to get this benefit further. Just like it happened two years ago with twenty thousand Group D youth from Haryana, who despite having qualifications, lost their jobs in the rest of the Group C jobs.

If a brother or sister got a job in the family, then this conspiracy happened with the rest because in the absence of five marks, now they were getting a job. Due to these bailout marks across Haryana, the toppers of written examination are also being deprived of jobs. Now the matter of papers being leaked every time. In the last seven years, there has not been a single paper of the Haryana Staff Commission that has not been leaked. Except for the exception, the news of the leak of every paper appeared in newspapers. Commission employees also went to jail, but the process is still ugly. The government is doing nothing other than garnering headlines in the field of recruitment. That too when lakhs of posts are lying vacant in every department of the state. The education department alone has a vacancy of 40 thousand teachers.

After all, why is the government not able to recruit? After all, why are the cases of paper leaks in the recruitment that are started or are hanging in the court? The truth is that the government can do everything if it wants. It all depends on the thinking and intention of the government. The present government must first balance the criterion of Socio-Economic. A direct advantage of five or twenty points makes a big difference when the competition is running a few points. Think carefully, one seat can form the Atal government and fall. This is a way of choosing thoughtful and deceived with meritorious students. Second, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission should be dissolved and elected afresh. The members and staff of this Commission, sitting for years, consider it as their property and see only their benefit, not the youth of the entire state.

The government can improve the system for taking paper anytime. If it intends to be transparent. If this happens then only the meritorious youth of Haryana will be proud of the present government and themselves. Otherwise, this corrupt series will continue ugly.

—The Hawk Features