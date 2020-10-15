Shenzhen NONGKE, The Enternal Rose @ Rs 1.60 Cr

The eternal rose @ Rs 1.60 Cr or UK Pound 160,000? Yes, Yours Truly…Shenzhen Nongke costs exactly that and is the highest priced rose in the whole world and it is so divine that the very look at it is mystifying if not much more…from this and more exotic rose varieties, millions of "rose quotes" from time immemorial… From literally a million+ quotes on (ETERNAL, MYSTICAL) ROSE : "Take time to smell the roses." "The world is a rose, smell it, and pass it to your friends." "Roses do not bloom hurriedly; for beauty, like any masterpiece, takes time to blossom." ; "My life is part humor, part roses, part thorns." "It's the time that you spent on your rose that makes your rose so important…People have forgotten this truth, but you mustn't forget it. You become responsible forever for what you've tamed. You're responsible for your rose." "We are all dreaming of some magical rose garden over the horizon instead of enjoying the roses blooming outside our windows today." "Life is like a rose garden — watch for the thorns and keep the pest dust handy". "The optimist sees the rose and not its thorns; the pessimist stares at the thorns, oblivious to the rose." "Forgiveness is the scent that the rose leaves on the heel that crushes it." ….. "A dozen roses symbolizes love and care; "a bunch of 12 roses for partners represents love and immense care and a pack of 20 roses symbolizes romance". "True love is like little roses, sweet, fragrant in small doses." "When love came first to earth, the Spring spread rose beds to receive him." "A bit of fragrance always clings to the hand that gives you roses." "Love is much like a wild rose, beautiful and calm, but willing to draw blood in its defense." "A life filled with love, must have some thorns, but a life empty of love will have no roses."….The lilac tinted roses are meant for soothing the atmosphere around us with charm and love. Literally, roses are those which can bring a smile to every face and can handle the situation very easily. A bouquet of rose with teddy bear and a card with a sweet message can be the most romantic gesture one can show. …Roses are the epitome of beauty, from their dazzling color combinations and their sweet scent to their rows of delicate petals. They make a stunning addition to a garden or gift — these quotes about roses and beauty are a great way to show (someone) that you honor their inner and outer radiance. …In Delhi, these are even most explicitly visible/felt within the precincts of the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rose Garden, Parliament House, Parliament House Annexe, Raisina Hill, Race Course Road, (housing PM House and its related buildings), Vice-President's House, Supreme Court, India Gate, Central Vista, the roads criss-crossing them etc.

—The Hawk Features