Shattering Relationship With The Changing Indian Way Of Life

Time Use Survey

Life has changed, relationships are changing with the change of life pattern. Changing lifestyle is the main cause of stress, depression, insomnia and heart disease. The time for eating, sleeping has changed. Western culture has already dominated Indian culture. Today, no one has time to say anything and no one has time to listen anything.

Today, there are so many unfortunate people who have never seen dawn in life, could not see the redness of the rising sun, could not cover the sight of the sun-drenched sun rays of the rising sun. They do not know what the moonlight of the full moon is like, what the darkness of the moon is like, what is the shimmer of stars? What is the long story of grandmother and grandfather? Believe they did not see anything. They have earned money but of no use. They lost a lot. In today's language, we have 'missed a lot'.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) conducted 'Time Use Survey' time survey from January 2019 to December 2019. In this survey, it was attempted to know how much time Indians spend in 24 hours for various tasks like eating, drinking, sleeping, religious, family and social activities. The Time Use Survey (TUS) covered 5947 villages and 3998 urban areas. 82,997 households in rural areas while 55,902 households in urban areas were included for this survey. 4,47,250 persons over the age of 6 were included in this survey and their opinion was taken which included 2,73,195 rural and 1,74,055 urban persons. All the states and union territories of the country except Andaman and Nicobar were included in this survey.

Indian women take more time to sleep: - Men in rural areas spend an average of 554 minutes in 24 hours while women spend 557 minutes for sleeping. In urban areas, men spend 534 minutes while women spend 552 minutes sleeping.

Men take more time to eat and drink: - Rural men take an average of 103 minutes to drink food while women in rural areas give 94 minutes to eat in 24 hours. In the urban area, men give 101 minutes to eat and women 97 minutes.

Women give 3 times more time for domestic work: - For domestic work without any remuneration, rural women have to give 301 minutes while urban women give 293 minutes. As far as men are concerned for domestic work, urban men give 94 minutes while rural men give 98 minutes for domestic work.

Women spend twice as much time in caring for family members than men: - Rural women give 132 minutes to take care of family members while rural men give 77 minutes. Men in the city give 75 minutes while women in the city give 138 minutes to care for family members.

Self-centered mindset: - According to the survey, an Indian spends an average of 726 minutes a day on their care. The interesting thing is that the rural man spends 737 minutes taking care of himself - eating, drinking, sleeping and health.

Men have to spend more time on employment related tasks: - An Indian gives an average of 429 minutes on employment related tasks. The people of the city have to spend 485 minutes on their jobs. Urban men spend 514 minutes on work related jobs while urban women give 375 minutes for this work. Rural men give 334 minutes on employment related tasks while rural women give 317 minutes in 24 hours.

On average, every Indian spends 165 minutes a day on sports and culture. On average, each citizen gives 143 minutes of social work, email, chat and religious activities.

It became clear from this survey that our lifestyle has completely changed. We do not think or understand anything except eating, sleeping, social media, employment or business. We have no time for loved ones, no time for relationships. An Indian is giving 737 minutes for himself/herself in 24 hours. There is no time for children, the elderly, friends and relatives. We are becoming self-centered. We think that we are not born for social, religious and cultural activities. We want to be great without doing anything.

Such surveys must be done at some intervals so that our lifestyle can improve. We should meditate on yoga instead of enjoyment. We should pay attention to our loved ones. We can elevate life along with status. We can contemplate about our society, culture and religion along with earning money to live life. Along with performing the necessary tasks of today's era, we can also do some unnecessary tasks like serving the elderly, serving cows, gardening, serving in temples, kirtan, listening to discourses, discussing religious texts. Watching the dawn, watching the sunrise and sunset, watching the stars like firefly flickering in the vast sky, watching the lunar arts to know how the moon of Tritiya, Panchami and Purnima. How the redness of the rising and setting sun is different. It is expected that in the corona period of 2020, the routine of Indian people will change at least for some time.

—The Hawk Features