Road-blocks at Dariba joint with redeveloped Chandni Chowk may cause big problem

There are unmindful permanent road-block pillars at Dariba joint with redeveloped Chandni Chowk in walled city of old Delhi. It is significant that no such pillars are put at joints of other roads or localities with Chandni Chowk like Bhagirath Palace, Esplanade Road etc. Idea behind putting pillars at Dariba joint seems that vehicles may not enter from Dariba in Chandni Chowk which is planned to be closed for motorized vehicles from 9 am to 9 pm. But same holds good for other connecting roads and localities like Bhagirath Palace, Esplanade road etc.





Blocking Dariba joint with Chandni Chowk permanently will create big problems for movement of fire-brigade, ambulance in case of fire or any other tragedy. Dariba and its streets have large number of residents which may also require tempos in case of shifting residence. Big vehicles like fire-brigade, tempos or ambulance can practically not be reversed or turned round to move back outside from other end of Dariba. It may be recalled that major fire broke out in Kinari Bazar (Dariba) in past.



Road-block pillars from Dariba joint with Chandni Chowk must be immediately removed before any tragedy like fire or house-collapse requiring movement of fire-brigade in Dariba.

—The Hawk Features