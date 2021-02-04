Retrogressive Step Considered By Maharashtra Govt In Restoring Ballot Papers

It refers to media-reports regarding Maharashtra government considering retrogressive step of re-introducing ballot papers in elections to state-assembly and civic bodies allegedly on apprehensions in tampering Electronic Voting Machines in favor of ruling party at the Centre. But if it would have been so, then no party other than BJP would have won any election. There have been several states where non-BJP parties won with overwhelming majority in elections to state-assembly like Aam Admi Party in Delhi. Restoring ballot-papers in elections to state-assembly and civic bodies will give a big setback to much awaited phenomenon of cost-saving simultaneous elections, because Lok Sabha elections will be conducted only through EVMs.

Best is to have simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, state-assemblies and civic bodies through EVMs equipped with VVPAT system with paper-slips counted to check electronic results in some select polling booths pin-pointed by main opposition party just after completion of voting. At the same time, importance and significance of NOTA (None-Of-The-Above) should be ensured by implanting a system whereby all those losing to NOTA may be disqualified to contest any election for next six years. Then only political parties will be compelled to field good candidates in elections.

—The Hawk Features