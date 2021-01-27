Republic Day Tableaus Without Controversy

It is welcome to note that tableaus in Republic Day parade of the year 2021 were without any controversy with tableaus sent by states ruled by parties opposing the party ruling at the Center were in the parade after getting approval from the central government. Otherwise at times, it was observed that some states declined sending their tableaus because of tableau-themes not approved by the central government. Even tableau from West Bengal matched ideology of central government, and thus the tableau was included in the parade. Even theme song run with tableau of Uttar Pradesh comprised name of world-renowned Bismillah Khan for his unmatched shehnai as a symbol of Ganga-Jamni culture in the state ruled by Yogi Adityanath.

People of this great nation are tired of bitterness amongst their respective political mentors. Tableaus of Republic Day parade of the year 2021 has raised hopes that Centre and states especially those ruled by opposition will maintain cordial relationship like exhibited through tableaus of states ruled by opposition parties with nod of central government.

—The Hawk Features