Reincarnation, Incarnation Of BuddhaDev Bhattacharya

Reincarnation, incarnation veritably of CPI(M) big shot BuddhaDev Bhattacharya as he addresses mammoth masses' crowd at historic Brigade Parade Ground on the eve of West Bengal Assembly Elections wherein like before, he will be appealing to the perceptive Janta Janardan to cast their valuable votes in favor of CPI(M)-Left Front-Congress for upwardly mobile benefitting-all government in the state so that it no more faces any kind of brink of disaster of any kind, driving out of state any citizens via CAA, NRC, NPR, discrimination of any kind, please-all administration that will be non-partisan, non-discriminatory, non-communal, non-partisan...Tomorrow is being termed as crucial date in West Bengal as CPI(M) is keenly being forecasted as springing back to "forward politics defying all political calculations utterly, utmost wrong". Also, Great BuddhaDevBabu will be in fray again living upto true "Comrade Syndrome that knows no stoppage till aimed fixed goal (in his case, Nabanna) is fully reached to its 100% logical conclusion.

—The Hawk Features