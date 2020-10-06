Redesigning Performance Review Process

Organizations for years have been using the traditional annual appraisal approach for assessing the performance of its employees. The score obtained becomes the basis on which the employees get evaluated for their financial incentives or holding them accountable for their low output. But this traditional approach is gradually losing its place among the top global corporates. There are several limitations to this approach. Its heavy reliance on financial rewards, punishment, and year-end structure reviews employees' past performance at the expense of their performance improvement and grooming talent for the future. Additionally, it hinders creativity, collaboration, and innovation, which stalls progress.

In the past, many organizations sought an alternate approach. The traditional appraisal approach, also known as the accountability approach, was used when human capital was plentiful and the need to keep the right individuals was the primary concern. But when talent was in short supply, then developing people became a more significant concern. For instance, in World War 2, the army devised rankings to identify soldiers who possessed potential. Here the intent was to train and develop the soldiers rather than selecting the ones with the best score. There was a requirement for more soldiers, and the availability of skill was lacking. Something similar happened in the 1960s; companies began splitting appraisals into two different baskets: accountability and growth. It showed the inclusion of the skill-based approach within the accountability approach. Organizations started to become so focussed on skilling the resources that researchers thought the accountability approach had become a thing of the past. But came the 1970s, the inflation rates increased, and yearly wages became substantial. The merit-based became the main feature of the appraisal process. The accountability approach made a comeback, and corporates shelved the skill-based system.





Over the years, the employees started despising the accountability approach because this approach assigned a rating to each individual; there was a scope of comparison. This relative scoring made teamwork difficult and also affected individual performance. The industries started changing rapidly; past year ratings became irrelevant because it will be tough to set goals that still hold meaning a year later. According to a study by the advisory service CEB, on average, about five get wasted doing appraisals each year. Thus, a new system for a performance review, which continuously evaluates the performance and gives feedback, is a better alternative. This continuous evaluation and feedback process scores better than the traditional approach; some of the primary reasons include;

This process fosters development; firms can better create value by putting employees in charge of their growth. To enable this, employees need feedback from their superiors, which is possible through informal check-ins. Managers can also give feedback right after a client engagement, which helps them guide subordinates better, and then they can analyze and apply the advice effectively.

Next, this process fulfills agility; nowadays, projects have become short-term and tend to change along the way. Companies can design objectives of the employees accurately for the long-term. The focus is on current priorities, which gives an accurate picture of the real-time performance.

Finally, the continuous evaluation approach inculcates teamwork. By eliminating numerical scores and rankings, the possibility comparison among peers gets diminished. Along with individual performances, team output gets assessed continuously. It fosters more collaboration among different verticals of the organization. Though this system looks flawless, there are some possible challenges it may encounter. Some of which are, Alignment of company and individual goals; the methodology needed to coordinate personal priorities with the organization's purposes, taking into account the changing market trends, is yet to be formulated.

The next challenge for organizations adopting the new performance model will be to figure out how this model will affect their existing pay per performance methodology. While trying to figure out, some companies might develop an annual appraisal score by aggregating the individual scores over the year. But by doing this, they are treading the path of the traditional year-end performance system.

Finally, we have the most pressing concern: the introduction of bias while reviewing an individual. In organizations, there are several instances where managers discriminate employees by giving them undeservedly low scores. But these numerical scores can reveal biases. For example, analyzing consistent low scores for a particular set of individuals can help identify prejudices against them. The score-based rating is what the new approach does not consider as the right process to review performances. Therefore, there are doubts about the effectiveness of the continuous evaluation method towards discrimination and bias.

Companies won't think about overhauling their existing systems unless the new system does not give them innovative solutions for performance management problems and help them develop future talent. But the annual review process is getting less popular among organizations, which shows that these outdated methods have deep-lying issues in them.

—The Hawk Features