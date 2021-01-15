Reconstitute Prime Minister National Relief Fund

Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) was constituted by first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1948 when Congress was the only dominating political party PMNRF therefore had Congress President as a permanent member of six-member committee. But with subsequent change in political system, BJP has replaced Congress as strong ruling party not only at the centre but in many states also. It becomes a practical necessity that constitution of PMNRF committee may be suitably revised so that Congress President may be replaced by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. PMNRF has also one of its committee-members as Deputy Prime Minister, a post not necessarily being always existing. Therefore PMNRF constitution should be to have a Union Minister nominated by PMNRF Chairperson who happens to be Prime Minister.

A representative from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FICCI) already exists in the original PMNRF committee. But original PMNRF constitution had a permanent nominee from Tata Trustees because Tatas were the leading-most industrial giant in the country at that time. To be fair to each industrial-group and to get added contribution to PMNRF, sixth seat for some particular industrial group should be decided through auction or tender every year whereby the industrial-group offering maximum contribution may become sixth committee-member of PMNRF.

—The Hawk Features