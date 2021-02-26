Rakesh Tikait All Set To Become MP, His BKU Leaders, MLAs

New Delhi (The hawk): Growingly nationwide popular mass leader Bhartiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait is all set to become Lok Sabha MP from UP, raise kisan-voices vociferously in Parliament, compel Government in office to heed to his, kisans' voices, comply with them unconditionally. Simultaneously, the government will be persuaded to admit/agree in Parliament that the kisans are the only major vote bank in the country, their problems thus are as important, or may be much more, as others in the country. After all, they are AnnaData to the entire country.



Tikait would ensure under his BKU banner, farmers contest assembly elections as well so that in many a state, the government's therein also heed to the farmers' woes, problems et al and alleviate, if not altogether remove, their maladies, vagaries, paradoxes.

Rakesh Tikait himself like his associates in BKU will egg on his fellow BKU MLAs to follow suit like him so that BKU is 1 all throughout the country. And, BKU will continue to be like that in future also, according to the determined Tikait who knows no looking back.