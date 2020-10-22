Raising minimum age for marriage to 25 years for bride and groom - A true equality

The minimum legal age of marriage in the country will be changed. This will be a revolutionary step. Currently the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for the girl and 21 years for the boy. Despite this, 27% of girls in India are married at the age of 18. 7% of girls get married at less than 15 years of age. Child marriage is considered a legal offense. Despite this it is happening.

Sanatan culture is based on varna system and ashram system. There are four varnas and 4 are ashrams. Varna system and caste system are different. Varna system is based on human qualities, nature and karma. The ashram system is based on the age. Four ashrams are Brahmacharya, Grihastha, Vanaprastha and Sannyasa.

The life of a man has been considered 100 years in the Ashram system. Life is divided into 4 parts on the basis of age which is called Ashram system. Brahmacharya has to be practiced for 25 years from birth. Grihastha life is 26 years to 50 years. There is a system of Vanaprastha from 51 years to 75 years and Sannyasa after 76 years. According to the Vedic Sanatana tradition, the right age for marriage has been considered only after 25 years. The central government should set a minimum age of 25 years for both the bride or groom.

I think the minimum marriage age for both bride and groom should be 25 years. Even today, marriages are taking place after 30 years in a civilized society. We talk about the right to equality of boys and girls. Then the minimum age of marriage should not be different for both. The age of marriage should be the same for both. In the true sense and spirit, it will be right to equality. This is extremely unfortunate when some intellectuals who talk about gender equality but want to have a different marriage age for boys and a different marriage age for girls. Shouldn't there be equality?

Increasing the minimum age of marriage to 25 years will benefit the country, society and the new couple. Many social and economic problems of the country will be solved.

Increasing the minimum age of marriage will control population growth. Increasing the minimum age of marriage will automatically reduce the ability to have children. Daughters will not be seen as a burden in society. The new couple will be more mature. Decision making will be better. Girls will get more opportunities to grow. Family and social pressure will be less on girls for marriage. Girls will be able toavoid the troubles of motherhood at an early age. Maternal mortality will decrease. Poverty and unemployment will decrease. The formal announcement of raising the minimum age for marriage will be made soon.

—The Hawk Features