Rahul, Priyanka want Azad as J&K CM

Rahul, Priyanka want ebullient Ghulam Nabi Azad as J&K Chief Minister again. In a dramatic --- dramatic because of its inevitability prophesised by HunchBack of NotreDam way back in his 100% realistic prophecies all of which surprising have come true till date and dramatically directed by Rahul Gandhi --- happening, Congress "Leader" Rahul Gandhi --- his firm dictums, directives, diktats be heard to be believed how fully self-assured he is in them with not even an inkling of confusion in them so self-assured he is but without offending any one unlike so many others whose very talking itself is offending due to various reasons --- has let known Ghulam Nabi Azad to restart nursing J&K from now on itself --- by the way, the 'alert' Azad has been regularly nursing entire J&K diligently and is always at home with the people there without any ado of any kind as always before rather since 1980 when he became MP for the first time and was also appointed as Indian Youth Congress President + later, Union Deputy Minister to start his central ministerial innings.

Azad, known for his laconic parlance style --- he believes in too much talking only tantamounts to verbosity, volubleness, loquaciousness and hence be at most laconic --- has already sounded his fellow Congressmen to spread all across the UTs and start conversing with the masses of all hues on Congress' chances of forming Government in the UTs after the ensuing elections. He has also directed them to rope in disgruntled members of all parties into the Congress fold so that the Congress alone can be an all-party-assimilated Congress and can form an "all flavour" Government in the state without any fuss or farce. J&K PCC Chief Mir, according to reports trickling in Delhi, has already spread out the PCC members all through J&K as they are deeply engrossed in conversing with the masses, establishing contacts with them, telling them about the numerous benefits of the Congress Government in the UTs. Azad's superb governance style as was evident in his last Chief Ministerial tenure etc. Also since Azad enjoys a superb rapport with the Centre and its Prime Minister NarendraBhai DamodarDas Modi (he has repeatedly claimed in the public that Azad is his very good friend), it will be easy for the new State Government headed by Azad to get constant assistance from the Centre for the all round progresses of the J&K. …This is being assiduously explained to the masses of J&K so that they have no confusion about Azad. In other words, Azad and J&K progress are being projected as synonymous to each other. Also, this is also being flagrantly projected loud and clear that Azad means no anti-talks against any political party, its leaders but only +ve talks, +ve assurances, +ve plans for the entire state without any discrimination of any kind.

Azad himself is already in dhyana (contemplation, pranayam) concentrating on his do/s and don't/s as J&K CM. His concentrating areas of course are not known as they are extremely close to his heart and he just does not talk about it in any way nor do those who know him pester him to talk about them, say those who know him well enough.

According to Rahul-Priyanka's analyses, 'GNA' (abbrereviation for Ghulam Nabi Azad) is most apt for J&K CM as he is national, international, fully Kashmiri, Jammu-sympathiser, India-supporter.

—The Hawk Features