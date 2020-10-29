Rahul Indulges In Frantic Jig

Inimitable, irrepressible, surely-not-lackadaisical, mighty-energetic Rahul Gandhi surprising all in Bihar is doing a frantic Jig to convince voters who already lock, stock and barrel are mighty pleased with him, say (mature, not-so-mature) observers. ( jig is a lively, festive kind of dance just done by former US President Barack Obama in support of Joe Biden, Democrat candidate for US President. It caught fancy of Rahul who immediately mastered/mustered it.) When you do a jig, you spend a lot of time/energy hopping, kicking, and shuffling your feet. Jig is disambiguation therein now fast catchingt up all through the world including officially conservative West Asian countries. About Rahul : Those who have seen him in action elsewhere in the country have seen him zooming in jet set speed in bikes in Greater NOIDA for instance), tractor-driving in Punjab-Haryana etc, driving in break neck speed etc and so Jig is not unusual at all for him, say observers

In the home country of Jig, USA, Jig or Jigging, is a verb for the act of truancy.The Jig is up. Meaning a dishonest action that has been uncovered and will not be continued. Relating to Jig currently are : Ape- Guy- Wit. Bosch- Bunk- Daub- Fake- Joke- Mock- Puff- Salt- Sham- Take- Tout- Warp, Belie- Botch- Cheat- Color- Comic- Farce- Hokum- Humor- Irony- Libel- Mimic- Phony- Slant- Spoof- Squib- Twist.

Do please get the hang of all these mono words to get full hang of the situations in Bihar and the full country as well and it will easily be known why Rahul Gandhi is doing Jig to denote all this and suggesting to the masses to 'wake up' and pull up socks to assert themselves in voting and elect The Government that will work for them and the state of Bihar all the time.

—The Hawk Features