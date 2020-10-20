Race For Capture Of Kolkata-1

At last (after 1800s), lightening race by ambitious, fully focussed, 'proud', 'reclaim-entire-Bengal-from-all-outsiders-by-ousting-them' Bengalis --- West Bengalis (Poscheem Bongiyo or Ghotee), erstwhile East Bengalis (Baangaal), North Bengalis (Oottor Bongeeyo) , South Bengalis (Dokkheen Bongeeyo) --- for capture of Kolkata's 700001 from the centuries old clutches of the Marwaris etc. 700001 is the most prosperous, coveted, prized, internationally sought-after business destination of Kolkata/entire West Bengal along with Odisha, Assam, North-East and many parts of Jharkhand touching Bengal, since the British era later taken over by the Marwaris (many now are calling them as invaders, plunderers because of the way they hijacked 700001+etc for their unaccounted riches) of all hues including in Bengal known-to-be-Banias/Jains/Aggarwals/Guptas-known-in-Northern India-as-Banias-but-falsely-Marwaris (due to obvious selfish vested interests)-in-Kolkata. Bengalis of all hues --- majority of them more moneyed and of course far more educated, crafty, strategic, ambi dexterous and prosperous than the "effete" Marwaris who always considered Bengalis to be at the mercy of (their) morsels --- settled in USA, UK, Canada, Norway, East Europe, West Europe, all parts of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, West Asia, South-East Asia are now all set to pounce upon any moment on those Marwaris etc (almost all of them are nationally, internationally known bizmen) with their $ power and "capture" 700001 and put "Aamraa Baangalee, Kolakata 700001 Aamaader and so ei jagaha khaalee koroon". And before leaving 700001, they will be firmly asked to pay all kinds of due accumulated, compound taxes since 1800s as they are not known in the state government circles to have never paid their all due taxes of different kinds. For them, giving morsels to them were more than enough which resulted in lessening of state exchequer…..But no more so now. Pay all due taxes (should be amounting to many multiples of googolplexes) and leave 700001.

Among those Marwaris as preys of Bengalis --- fully supported- aided, supplemented by the CPI(M), Left Front, Trinamool Congress Party, BJP, Naxalites, Leninists, Marxists, Socialists, RSS, Hindu organisations including VHP, even hold your breath, UK's Labour Party, Conservative Party, etc + USA's Republican Party, Democrat Party etc + UK's Labour Party, Conservative Party, etc+ political parties, repertoire of varied public groups, from all those countries from wherever the Bengalis are importing into West Bengal now. Even many African country are also supporting them to 'liberate' Bengal from the clutches of Marwaris who should be sent to their home state Rajasthan rightaway and leave Bengal to the Bengalis to fend for themselves. And why not so, vociferously argue many of them, because all round backwardness of Bengal never ever affected the Marwaris of Bengal and on the contrary, they flourished by leaps and bounds, never heeded to the +ve cause of Bengal but only milching the state of all its resources and turn the state straw and then say Bengalis are so-and-so and that's why Bengal does not progress. So and so…..No more! (more than) enough is enough, say the Bengalis who do not wish to be quoted now for obvious reasons. They want to go whole hog against them to 'liberate Kolkata 700001' from the Marwaris who are "international/national" any way except that their Calcutta (or Kalkatta as they say) memories may remain after they are evicted from 700001 and other places in the city and from rest of the state.

Those roads in 700001 under capture include among others:Brabourne Road, Netaji Subhas Rd,Hemanta Basu Sarani, Middleton Street, Hare Street, B.B.D.Bag (East), Strand Road, R.N.Mukherjee Road, Shakespeare Sarani, Biplabi Troilokya Maharaj Road, Sarat Bose Road, Biplabi Troilokya Maharaj Sarani, Dalhousie Area Royal Exchange, Ezra Street, Lovelock Street, Bibadi Bag, Dharmatalla, Hatibagan, Bow Bazar, Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Camac Street, Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

—The Hawk Features