Race Between Modi's $5Tn, India INC's $ Multi Nonillions+

Its no 'hare-n-tortoise race' but parallel race for turning India into internationally a top shot economy in the whole world may be even toppling the USA etc in the coming days the way rapid progresses towards that are being made by both : Modi, India Inc. : Modi is hellbent on making India, The $ 5 Tn Economy while India Inc is presently deeply engaged in playing with at least multi $ Nonillions+ by outrightly purchasing (believe it really!) internationally famed may be since 18th or 19th century companies in the world that due to current CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19 have closed or on the verge of closure because of recurring losses that have incurred so far which are irretrievable and so, they are selling their brand names itself ending their centuries old goodwill famed all throughout the world. They are now being negotiated for purchase by the India Inc. Its ebullient industrialists-cum-"plain shopkeepers in plethora" already are in price-negotiations with them as they are determined to make trillions out of them so what even if their present original owners have lost the Midas Touch incurred since generations.

Among the brands up for sale are : Ames, Est. 1774., Bowne, Est. 1775, Bank of New York, Est. 1784, Cigna, Est. 1792, State Street, Est. 1792, Jim Beam, Est. 1795, JPMorgan Chase, Est. 1799, DuPont, Est. 1802, General Electric Founded: 1892 (125 years old), The J.M. Smucker Company Founded: 1897 (120 years old), Target Founded: 1902 (115 years old), JCPenney Founded: 1902 (115 years old), Zildjian, estd in 1623 that is, 397 years old now, Royal Mint (Founded: 886 AD) Trinity House (Founded: 1514) The Royal Mail (Founded: 1516), Cambridge University Press (Founded: 1534), Oxford University Press (Founded: 1586), The London Gazette (Founded: 1665) and many more, many of whom are in closed door liaison with (still undisclosed names) India-based personalities and the Indians elsewhere in the world in touch with powers-that-are in India presently. According to discreet reports percolating, negotiations relating to their sale/purchases are in various stages of negotiations, many of whom are in final stages also, confide those in know of such matters.



As for PM's ambitious $ 5 Tn economy of India…come 2024 and it will be a stark reality as assured by Modi to the countrymen. Details of that venture are not mandatory vested interests be kept out of all mischiefs. Gotcha?

—The Hawk Features