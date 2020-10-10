Queer BJP-CPM-Left-Cong Front Vs TCP

In the most queer, bizarre --- even ghostly, unabashedly say many --- poll axis in West Bengal, yet undeclared but facitly, tactfully, strategically progressing together, BJP-CPM-Left Front-Congress together will be contesting against the unabatedly ruling Trinamool Congress Party (TCP) and present state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, unanimously seen by her opponents (mentioned above) as invincible unless they are together and have a common candidate unanimously suported by all of them against "Didi" and her TCP candidates who (whoever he or she be!) are enjoying all people-support in all constituencies of 294 MLA seats in the state.

Mamata Banerjee predictably remains unperturbed, unruffled by "her versus all" in the ensuing state assembly eelctions as she, her ministers, MLAs, party leaders up to village level from urban level have (and still are) diligently fulfilling all needs/requirements of all masses from all strata of the society wirthout any ado of any kind whatsoever.

Her political opponenets fully are aware of it and they know it is indeed difficult to defeat TCP candidates because they are of people, by people, for people 24 x 7 x 365 openly not letting any Mamata-rival to make any inroad in the state. BJP interestingly amusingly with imported people from neighbouring/other states are doing all kinds of rallies but are yet unsuccessful and yet to make any dent in the masses of the state in the favor of the BJP. Even in interiors of the state, BJP is still unwelcome in masses of all hues by all accounts. They straightaway swear by their "Didi(Monee)" and her fully able all round leadership, adroit plus virtuoso CMship that is more than apt for uniform and upwardly progresses of the entire state.

Privately speaking, Mamata-rivals like her TCP Vice-President-turned-BJP Vice-President Mukul Roy (he is now most powerful in Bengal BJP enjoying 24x7 eyes and ears of Narendra Modi and BJP All India Chief J P Nadda), Bengal BJP Chief + Lok Sabha MP irrepressible, relentless Dilip "Dilu" Roy, would-be Bengal CM Lotika Chatterjee, MP, Soumitra Khan, MP etc already are sorely repenting that they are irrelevant and uselessly disparaging Mamata Banerjee as she enjoys mammoth credibility in the whole state among all peoples. The latter are refusing to budge even a wee bit from her swearing by her and already vociferously forecasting "Didi Ekooshey Aabaar (Didi again {as CM} in 2021)". The masses of the state simply are too aware of their dependence on Mamata Banerjee and she too reciprocates that vibe with fullest strength in her command that only keeps the masses of the state mighty comfortable in all spheres. Thus she enjoys huge credulousness among them.

More interestingly, according to all anti-TCP surveys by the BJP etc among the masses, they simply do not want to dissociate with the TCP whatever be the allurements for contrary to that be, they are sure abourt it and fully determined. They are absolutely comfortable with Mamata-performance. Also, unlike before, they are not politically harassed also by the TCP compared to the CPI(M), Left Front who always used to dictate terms on them and forced them to vote for them against their wishes plus be their sort-of-slaves-all-the-time-being-at-their-constant-beck-and-call-without-any-rhyme-or-reason. TCP never does that, unanimously confessed masses in all surveys. The people are free and live their own lives according to their own will without any shackle/s of any kind or without any bondage. Despite such flagrant frank confessions, BJP+ are still engaged in changing the opinion of the people and divert them to the BJP+ axis including the CPI(M), Left Front to establish BJP+ Government in the state. Their high ups are confident that the people will change their opinion in the last moment and turn toward BJP+'s axis. However TCP-think tanks terms it as "if dreams are horses, beggars like BJP would ride on them". That can't be true really, say the above.

Intriguingly, the always quarelling BJP and CPI(M), Left Front in private say they are bent upon winning people's support as they jointly did during the erstwhile Janata Party (1977-80), Janata Dal (1989-90/91), United Front (1996 etc)…similarly now. There are strong indications that as the elections in the state will come nearer, the Bjp-led front may well be amalgamated into a party or front which will jointly approach the masses for their votes in their favour. People may well then turn toward them, who knows.

TCP however remains unfazed, unperturbed, unnerved as they are fully confident that the people of West Bengal will vote for them so that they will be in the Government again and be seated in Nabanna, HQs of State Government.

—The Hawk Features