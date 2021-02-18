Production of diesel-driven cars be banned

In view of rising prices of diesel and petrol

It refers to regular increase on daily basis in prices of petrol and diesel. Procurement-prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene is almost same. However kerosene is sold at highly subsidised prices because it is mainly used by poor. Diesel was priced lower than petrol because diesel is mainly used in transportation. But now prices of diesel are regularly increasing thus resulting in rise price of goods. Motto should be to keep diesel prices in control by allowing its use mainly for commercial transportation and not at all in use of cars.

It is not proper that even super-costly cars used by elite rich are now-a-days having diesel engines. This is evidently misuse of policy of keeping price of diesel lower than petrol. Production of diesel-driven cars should be altogether banned. It will also help reducing pollution because diesel causes more pollution than petrol. It is noteworthy that in Delhi, diesel-cars are allowed to be used for ten years while petrol cars are allowed to be used for fifteen years. Ban on production of diesel cars will enable central government to restrict price-rise of diesel which in turn will keep prices of public-transportation and goods under control.

