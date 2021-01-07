Preventive Steps Necessary To Stop Spread Of Bird Flu

Spread of Bird Flu in India is a cause of great concern. With possibility of different kinds of virus of infection always present in animals and birds, Government should ensure complete safety for large lot of vegetarians by instructing restaurants and food-parlours to use separate kitchenware to cook and serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Such a step will also be towards respecting religious sentiments of large number of vegetarian majority whose religion does not allow killing of animals for food for human beings. All restaurants and food-parlours serving vegetarian and non-vegetarian food must compulsorily display at prominent points and menu cards that separate cook-wares are used to cook and serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

With people in western advanced countries adopting vegetarianism after realising its benefits in medical studies, move to propagate vegetarianism should be in India as well where also even many five-starred and other hotels are finding exclusive vegetarian restaurants becoming popular. It may be recalled that initiative of Government to compulsorily encode vegetarian and non-vegetarian packaged food separately through green and red markings was welcome by people.

—The Hawk Features