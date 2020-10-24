Its sheer politics of post office(s) : At a time --- like now --- when countrywide the uses of post offices are rapidly reducing being taken over by computers, satellite, mobile phones etc, post offices in Kolkata are steadily increasing day by day causing intense worries among Central Post Office officials in the Centre about theauthenticity/credibility of the "so called post" in the post boxes whose overwhelming numbers are exerting intense pressures on the post office officials to open more and more post offices --- absolutely contrary to Delhi which being capital of the country according to logic should attract maximum number of posts from all over India and elsewhere in the world but it is not so thereby compelling postal authorities to close down many post offices whereas it is acutely opposite in Kolkata with every passing day. In case of such growing demand for more post offices in Kolkata, West Bengal, it can't be said that "what Kolkata/West Bengal is doing today, rest of India will be doing tomorrow" because rest of India is space-age and it can not resort to bullock cart pace unlike what is being diligently pursued by the Calcuttans or West Bengalis, amusingly comment many Central Leaders with sheer jeer along with hint at there is much moré secretive than what meets the focus.

Just imagine in Kolkata – 700001 which is only about a road has 16 post offices! If not believable then here are fundamental details of them : Council House Street, Customs House, Khengrapatti, Customs House, Sub Office-1, GPO, Lal Bazar, New Secretariat Building, R N Mukherjee Road, Sub Office-2, Radha Bazar, Pollock Street, Reserve Bank Building, Telephone Bhavan, Treasury Building etc. About every post office this is the description. For instance : See this - Post Office: KHENGRAPATTI, Post Office Type: SUB OFFICE,District: KOLKATA, State: WEST BENGAL, Pin Code: 700001. Contact Address: Postmaster, Post Office KHENGRAPATTI (SUB OFFICE), KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL (WB), India (IN), Pin Code:- 700001

Delivery Status:- NON-DELIVERY - All this official not found elsewhere today. Such practices are extinct with post offices itself almost extinct in the rest parts. It is only thus natural that the high-ups of postal department in Delhi seriously wonder about the credibility of the posts inside the post offices and whether they are smuggling-prone in the garb of "Governmental Post"? If that be so then they should be checked right away, unabashedly say Central postal authorities.

—The Hawk Features