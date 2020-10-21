Perplexing Castewise People-% In AP

That Andhra Pradesh or AP has utterly perplexing castewise people-% is now bewildering to all sections of the state's 'wholesome' society that now agrees that in the then united Andhra Pradesh, there was neat balance of all peoples of all castes and none outscored the other in numbers or % unlike now when peoples of all castes, except Kapu, are in single digit % worrying thinkers of all political ideologies that in the coming elections there could well be utter confusion among the state's voters on who to vote for as they already fully abhorrent toward their present Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy --- whome they very lovingly elected as their CM --- who has now come to focus that he is officially a self-declared Protestant Christian (his late father and united AP CM Y S RajShekhar Reddy too was obviously a Christian but it was not taken into account as AP then was cl,ubbed with Telengana unlike now) and not a Hindu at all leave alone his Hindu-caste. Andhra Pradeshites now are not ready to see him as CM even for a moment even though they are aware that they will have to patiently wait till next elections to remove him from the CM's post and not repeat him ever again. Incidentally, about late YS RajShekhar Reddy, his religion was never questioned because he was said to be a performer unlike his JaganMohan Reddy who is always in confrontationist mood and too narrowly parochial+sectarian, not at all suited to the cosmopolitan state like AP. That's way the state is sliding back in progresses. Couple that with his weird 3 capitals for AP which is mighty confusing for the state's people. ….There are many more such confusing measures by him which only resulted into the state's utter backwardness compared to the state's earlier status of continuously progressing matching the West leave alone India. Today it is far back, comment all freely in AP, and needs to be brought in front and that is possible only with 'YSJ' (short for Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy) defunct from CM's seat and succeeded by A Hindu whatever be his/her caste. Only He/She can reinstate the AP's time immemorial Hindu-ethos.

Why such wishes/aim/goal ? These figure/s of Hindu % speak for themselves why they want a Hindu CM in sort-of-Hindu-state AP? Brahmin 3%, Khatriya 1.2%, Komati 2.7%, Kamma 4.8%, Reddy 6.5%, Kapu 15.2%, Velama 3.0%, Balija 3.0%, Boya/Besta 0.7%, Chakali 4.2%, Devanga 2.1%, Dudekula 0.4%, Gavara 0.4%, Golla 6.3%, Idiga 1.0%, Jangam 0.4%, Kamara/Vishwabrahmana 2.1%, Kurma 1.3%, Munnurukapu 0.8%, Mangali 1.3%, Mutrasi 3.3%, Sale 2.9%, Telaga 5.2%, Uppara 0.6%, Waddera 1.8%, Others (all AP minorities+) 5.4%, Madiga 7.3%, Mala 9.7%, Muslims, Christians etc 7.0%.

—The Hawk Features