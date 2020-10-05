Performance Rating—The Problem Creator





There is enough proof that conventional practices followed for performance management are detrimental to a company's human capital. Performance Management includes the appraisal approach in which managers interview others who have worked with them and write them an appraisal; employees are rated and ranked numerically; and salary, bonus, and promotion opportunities are awarded accordingly.

Multiple surveys conclusively tell us that Performance Rating at their company is only about 23 percent effective. They are often quoted as misleading, cumbersome, and complicated. Most Performance Management practices are counterproductive.

There are two crucial mistakes with performance management. Firstly labeling any human with numbers triggers an overwhelming response that impairs good judgment. We can correlate this response with the "brain hijack" when there is an imminent physical threat like a confrontation with a wild animal; fight or flight. The second problem with performance management is that it fosters an incorrect but predominant view of human growth and learning. The "fixed mindset" holds that intelligence and talent are established at birth and remain static throughout life. People are born smart or not, and there is not much anyone can do about it. The "growth mindset" holds that people learn, grow, and improve all their lives. Most people do learn throughout their years. However, they could learn far more effectively and bring a high-performance attitude to everything they did if numbers did not bind them.

If we want a high-performance organization, we need to reverse the destructive effects of conventional performance management. The evaluations must be based on a growth mindset, recognizing one's abilities, and giving them chances to improve. The starting point can be educating the company's leaders about demerits in the current performance system, primarily if it is based on numerical rankings.

The SCARF Hypothesis

When an organization's apparent degree of any of the SCARF factors is low, individuals feel compromised and irritated—increasing the SCARF factors degree allows better growth of the company.

1. Status: Individuals in lower-status positions have been marked with numbers since the beginning, as a method of dehumanizing and crippling them. In performance rankings in many associations today, any number aside from 1 naturally implies a lower-status position, with pay levels and advancement possibilities to match. Individuals carry that number intellectually around with them for a year, until their next review.

2. Certainty: The way toward deciding how individuals are appraised is generally set in the HR department, which is not transparent to everyone. Individuals may strive hard and, as possible, still won't know whether this will get them a higher rating.

3. Autonomy: Improvement in an organization setting can rely on factors that cannot be monitored or even influenced (customer's response to a product). Low ratings create the impression that the worker is neither trusted nor motivated. Moreover, the emphasis is on past performances, not on future potential. This sends workers an unconscious message: Their skills are set and will never improve. If those workers had a rating of 2, they would always be a 2.

4. Relatedness: If employees feel that their bosses are comparing them against their peers, they will be reluctant in opening up, which in turn affects their ranking. Companies should encourage the managers to engage with meaningful discussions with their employees on career growth, contribution, collaboration, and innovation. They should have open discussions so that the employee does not just feel bounded by numbers.

5. Fairness: In most industries, low performers have already quit, after many years of a forced ranking structure. All who remain, by definition, are the best ones. However, managers are still pressured to rate their subordinates. Thus this highly demotivates the employees leaving them with an air of frustrations; they quit the company. The process of ranking employees should be abolished.

Rating scales from the rustic format of using numbers should shift to a more comprehensive format. For example, instead of rating employees, a one page report should be generated on each employee displaying their overall performance on different aspects through a Likert scale. The scale should have markings like unacceptable performance, acceptable, effective, and very effective. These can be designed as per the industry the company functions in and the vision of the company. Mostly five-level performance management scales are used, but employers may choose alternatives. Each approach has advantages and disadvantages. The more elaborate the scale is it gives more opportunity to evaluate the employee. However, a simple three rating scale could reduce the manager's burden but may not be a useful measure of an individual's capability.

The aftereffects of no-rating frameworks are significantly better than their rating and positioning partners—in fulfillment, maintenance, and commitment scores, which have been appeared to relate to organizational performance. It is ideal to imagine that, in the end, the ideal of naming individuals mathematically will be viewed as a blip throughout the entire existence of HR. It's an ideal time to ditch the performance ratings.

—The Hawk Features