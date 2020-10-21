NRC In 4 Seemanchal Dist

It is now for certain that post Bihar Elections, Post New Bihar Government formation, NRC will be resurrected and applied with full force to 'identify burgeoning Muslim population from Bangladesh (also surreptitiously from Pakistan) and drive them away' from 4 Seemanchal districts, now in Bihar, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea and Araria districts bordering wiith Bangladesh. Their very existence in those 4 districts are insidiously spreading anti-India wave in the entire country upto its northern, western parts borderring with Pakistan. For reasons best known to the past governments, they freely allowed the unabated clandestine entry of those infiltrators and that too, without checking their due/proper antecents. As they went on swelling in numbers, they, at the behest of their respective masters based in Bangladesh/Pakistan they freely began spreading/expanding all through the country even in South India etc forming their fully consolidated dragnet free from the concerned security forces due to their 'common' faces. Incidentally and relevantly, they all speak Bihari-accented Maithili, Bhojpuri, Hindi thereby likening themselves to common Biharis thus not suspected at all. However the security agencies have tracked them now and are after them wanting to nab them and take due actions on them on various charges. Yes, they may well be sent to their respective countries later due to official citizen exchanges among the nations. …Once the NRC is implemented in the 4 Seemanchal districts --- their names mentioned above --- the illegal infiltrators will be easily identified and apprehended, questioned, interrogated etc. To enable that happen, NRC, CAA, NPR will be used there to avert "illegal outsiders" there.

—The Hawk Features