No Nitish Kumar On BJP's Posters/Ads

That BJP has blanked out Nitish Kumar from the party's posters/ads etc evincing official severing links with him and his JD(U) have awakened/zapped the BJP-tilted citizens (almost two/third of entire population) of Bihar deciding to not vote for Nitish Kumar but only for the BJP and its tacit supporter (many BJP local leaders already are vociferously campaigning for Paswan) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief & ex-Mumbai Film Star (Miley Naa Miley Hum+) Chirag Paswan tactfully (the alliance has not yet been officially pronounced) appealing to the electorate to elect BJP+LJP for Chirag Paswan as Bihar Chief Ministership. Discard Nitish Kumar is the tacit message which the intellectwise extremely sharp Bihar-voters have already fathomed and made up their mind for Paswan, a son of Chaamaar-Sikh mixed parentage. On their own, they are cajoling & coaxing fellow voters to try the "Brand New Experiment Chirag Paswan Who Has Strong Will to make a USA out of Bihar sooner than can be imagined". And lo and behold! A lot of 'new' electorate are adding on to the club of pro-LJP/BJP combine.BJP sensing the Bihar statewide masses' anti-Nitish Kumar mood strategically conjoined with "Paswan, The New Bihar-Hope" to rope in the state's masses in their favor even though it is a fact that Paswan already is BJP's ally in the Central level. In Bihar of course, the BJP and LJP had not entered into any alliance because of Paswan-adversary Nitish Kumar inherent part and parcel of the BJP then. Now that BJP has dissociated with him, blanked him out, Paswan, fast turning out to be more shrewd than his father Ram Vilas, has made him assoiated with NDA Big Brother, the BJP, albeit quietly. Very soon, Modi himself is stated to be pronouncing the alliance between Paswan and the BJP of course at the most opportune moment when it will be absolutely clear that Nitish Kumar's defeat is foregone conclusion and he would not be able to cause any damage to the BJP in Bihar. Meanwhile Paswan is coolly playing his own cards with utmost caution badgering on only what developments for Bihar would do after his LJP is elected to power along with his pragmatic plans for Bihar. His logics are extremely appealing to the voters of all hues in the state as they are putting their stak on him lock, stock and barrel.Clearly BJP has taken right decision of aligning with Paswan and blanking out Nitish Kumar, already being widely seen/considered/assessed as Dead Horse Worth Not Even A Dime.

—The Hawk Features