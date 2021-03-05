New Delhi Municipal Committee tops list of best civic bodies

Three civic bodies of rest of Delhi perform poorly

The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has released data about functioning of 60 civic bodies in various cities of India where New Delhi Municipal Committee controlled by non-politicians tops the list, while three other civic bodies controlled by elected politicians namely East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation rank poorly at 46, 43 and 31 respectively in 47 cities having population of more than 10 lakhs, meaning thereby that bureaucratic control on civic bodies is far better than control by politicians.

Since Delhi is a Union Territory, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development should take effective measures to make three civic bodies of Delhi controlled by elected political representatives may perform well in future. Study should be made of Indore-model which though being controlled by elected political representatives has always been performing well on all the parameters especially on cleanliness for which Indore has been rated to be best at various other surveys including conducted by some TV news-channels.

—The Hawk Features