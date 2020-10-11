New Chandni Chowk On Anvil

New Chandni Chowk, from Fatehpuri to Red Fort, HQs of Mughal Emperors, on anvil any day now making 'wonder of wonders' veritably come true as it was virtually impossible to assume/presume/conceive that densest --- no space for even an ant ! --- Chandni Chowk could ever be cleansed, spaced with huge distances making room for trams etc.

Work on the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project is scheduled to be over by March next year.



As per the Chandni Chowk redevelopment plan, the1.5-km stretch between Red Fort and Fatehpuri is having pavements to create 6-13 metre-wide pedestrian zones along the shops on either side of the road. It is also having street furniture, toilets, water ATMs, kiosks, etc on the central verge. A dedicated lane for non-motorised vehicles is also being made. Since now there will be repeat of trams in this area, it caN BE RECOUNTED : Trams in Delhi began operation on 6 March 1908. At its zenith in 1921, there were 24 open cars on 15 kilometres (9.3 mi) of track. Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazaar, Katra Badiyan, Lal Kuan and Fatehpuri were linked with Sabzi Mandi, Sadar Bazar, Paharganj, Ajmeri Gate, Bara Hindu Rao and Tis Hazari. (The same is being repeated with the addition of some more areas now as and when the trams will start again in Shahjahanabad, Delhi.



For close to 70 years, the Chandni Chowk area was served by a tram system. It was only in the mid-1960s that the tracks were uprooted and the roads paved for vehicular traffic. One among the six cities in which the British had started tram services — the others being Kanpur, Bombay, Calcutta, Patna and Madras — Delhi soon found the slow-moving tram an anachronism in a city where the population and automobiles were increasing at a galloping pace. Today, Kolkata remains the only city with trams for public transport.

The government is exhaustively implementing several proposals to revive (keeping near future revenues in view) in all earnestness Shahjahanabad, the royal city of Shah Jahan. These include measures like redeveloping the roads, improving the sewer system, modifying street furniture and taking all electricity wires underground.

