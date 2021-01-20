Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose should be honoured by putting his statue at empty canopy at India Gate

Central Government deserves compliments for giving real hero of freedom of India Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose honour he deserves the most by declaring his birthdate as Parakram Divas and naming Howrah-Kalka Express as Netaji Express. But it will be in fitness of things if a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose be stalled at canopy of India Gate (New Delhi) which is lying empty now for last so many decades after statue of erstwhile British King George V was removed from there.

Otherwise also despite so much having been spent for areas surrounding India Gate and much more now to be spent on Central Vista project, this empty canopy looks odd. Therefore announcement for stalling a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at empty canopy at India Gate can be announced on his coming birth-date 23.01.2021 and to become a part of Central Vista project to be stalled on his next birthdate in the year 2022.

—The Hawk Features