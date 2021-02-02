National Anti-Profiteering Authority should accept submissions for general improvements

National Anti-Profiteering Authority NAA is one of many such public-utility forums which are not known to common people. Central Government should publicise this and other such forums and helpline-websites so that more and more people may be able to take advantage of such ideal and unique features of governance-system. Rather it can be made mandatory to print details of such consumer-friendly authorities on back of invoices.

But presently NAA entertains only individual complaints. NAA wrote back that it does not handle public-interest suggestions which may auto-check anti-consumer practices resulting in removing malpractice of excessive profiteering at root-level. NAA should consider such public-interest suggestions which may provide big relief to all consumers rather than NAA providing on individual complaints only. Such suggestions included to fix maximum trade-margin between ex-factory price and printed Maximum-Retail-Price of commodities where at times trade-margin is at times three times over the ex-factory price like in case of generic medicines. Another suggestion was to ban packaging in gimmick units requiring all commodities to be packed only in packs of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 units, gms or mltrs or kgs.

—The Hawk Features