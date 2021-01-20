Lok Sabha Speaker deserves compliments for abolishing subsidy in Parliamentary canteens—Effect of RTI response

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla deserves compliments for ending permanently subsidy in Parliamentary canteens which was gradually again began after it was once abolished in the year 2015 after heavy public-criticism subsequent to disclosure of an RTI response.

It may be recalled that a Rajya Sabha member even misused Parliamentary immunity by making irresponsible statement on 03.08.2015 at floor of the House that issue of raising subsidy at Parliament-canteen was a well-planned conspiracy to tarnish image of Parliamentarians. Even the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at that time justified excessively high subsidy on food in Parliament canteens as being enjoyed by journalists, staffers and others also apart from Parliamentarians However some Parliamentarians like BJ Panda echoed voice of nation in opposing subsidy at Parliamentary canteens at that time.

Subsidy in canteens of state-assemblies should also be withdrawn. State-assemblies can request India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) which has now taken charge of Parliamentary canteens from Railways, to manage canteens of state-assemblies without any subsidy.

—The Hawk Features