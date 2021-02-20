Logic Of Tax Exemptions For Contribution Made To & Received By Political Parties

Presently public-exchequer is hit by a twin-edged sword with exemptions on contributions received-by and paid-to political parties under sections 80GGB, 80GGC and 13A of Income Tax Act. Our political parties are rich enough to spend heavily on all types of ethical and unethical for their political purposes which regrettably also includes costly super-luxury stay of MLAs kept like hostages or bonded persons in costly five-starred resorts and hotels for immoral ways of toppling or saving governments.

If political parties can spend on super-costly poll-campaigns now-a-days all the year round in absence of much-awaited simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state-assemblies, these should sue-motto unanimously ask central government to abolish sections 80GGB, 80GGC and 13A of Income Tax Act. Or else, Central government should take steps to abolish these tax-exemptions in respect of political parties. After all, revenue so earned is to be spent for public-welfare and national development which ideally should be the motto of all political parties.

Tax-exemptions in respect of political parties is also heavily misused by ever-increasing number of registered political parties with most of them not having contested any election. Such political parties are most probably formed just for misusing tax-exemptions through whitening of black money.

It is also time to abolish section 80G of Income Tax Act, 2005 in respect of charity and donation should also be abolished because of large-scale misuse. For example Ramlila-committees getting such exemption also spend on personal luxurious entertainment for their office-bearers and their family-members at cost of misused exemption 80G of Income Tax Act costing heavily to public-exchequer.

