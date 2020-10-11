Literary Thieves' Pole Opens Through 'Chhap Kaitaiya'

Prof Rajendra Badgujar, through the book Chharapkataiah, has exposed all types of literary thieves. He has given the voice of straightforward writers, poets, by opening the poles of the mischief of such people. Or in the absence of the stage, they could not even say their work. Who would be left with tears of blood like Maha Daya Chand Mayna after seeing the impressions of others on his Ragini or other literature.

The literature of any kind is intellectual property. Like other rights, literature also has the intellectual property rights of its original author. Under which, in response to the demand for his rights, if someone steals the literature composed by him or makes a mark, then he can take legal action on it. In today's era, when there is a crowd of digital media or social media, cases of plagiarism have become very high. At the same time, their grip has also become easier because Google will bring our creation immediately like a sentinel.

In the past, we did not have the means to know who is writing the work of which poet by his name? Or by casting her mark, which singer is serving people with her name? And who is indulging themselves secretly in the fruits of one's hard work? There must have been two reasons behind this. First, we were unable to find out due to lack of social media, and secondly, there would have been a lack of courageous writers discussing this subject (probably due to caste and social level discrimination.)

But this subject has now been raised using the Corona era with great vigor and complete facts, Prof. President of Hindi Department of Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, Bihar By Rajendra Badgujar. Dr. Badgujar is from the village of Malikpur in Sonipat district of Haryana. His father Chau Tarachand was a general farmer and he attributes his inclination towards the edification of folklore to his father. Pro. Rajendra Badgujar has been editing Haryanvi folk literature for the last 15 years. He has written 24 books on Haryanvi folk literature so far.

It is their mission to bring Sangio, folk songs, and hymns to the mainstream of literature in Haryanvi folk literature. During this time, he has published a book of three hundred and eight pages on Haryanvi folk literature titled 'Chrapkataiah' with facts. In the book, referring to Dayachand Mayna, the author of the top ragi 'Pani Aali Pani Pya De' of the country and abroad and date, how the writers, poets, editors, singers of thief-trend have adopted their original works. Looted and looted.

Prof. Through the book Imprint. Rajendra Badgujar has exposed all kinds of literary thieves. He has given strength to the voice of straightforward writers, poets by opening the pole of the mischief of such people, who were unable to say their creation even in fear or lack of stage. Those who see their raagnis or other literature imprinted by others would be left drinking tears of blood like Mahasya Dayachand Mayna.

By removing the imprint of the original poet, he gets a name-propagating or broadcasting print. Who can never become a partner of respect for the second time? Such people, once they get money or accolades, get misery in life. Therefore, any person should avoid such karma. If someone is so impressed by the creation of someone, then what is the problem in singing or publishing it with the name of the original poet or writer? If someone still does this, then his instinct is not right. Incidentally, words of any composition can be found or at most one line but the combination of the whole composition will be called manipulation or theft.

To protect such intellectual property, the original writer will have to take initiative. Any of his creations authentically came into circulation. Nowadays, everything is recorded, the period can also be collected on the internet, which work was published when and where. But the creations of the old creators are troubled. Sadhguni editors and researchers can play an important role in saving their works if they just tell the right and the truth to the truth. The imprint people who make a mark of the original poet or author can be shaken by giving positive warning to the people. If the matter still does not happen then nowadays intellectual property law can be used.

Rai Dhanpat Singh Nindana Bibliography, Soranram Naina Haryanvi Rachnavali, Mahasaya Gunapal Kasanda Haryanvi Bibhavali, Mahasaya Dayachand Mayna: The Rages of Love and Social Reform, Amar Singh Chhachia's Ragnas, Satbir Pai: Complete Ragnas, Krishnachandra Rohana Bibliography, Monsieur Chhajjulal Grantha Premsinh Kitsa Bhimrao Ambedkar and others, Deities of Kartarsingh Kait, Deichand Bibhavali, Mahasaya Dayachand Mayna Bibhavali, Mahasaya Chhajjulal Silana: Descriptions of patriotism and social reform, Master Dayachand Azad Singhana Bibliography, Song-Samrat Chandralal Badi Bibhavali, Sant Krishnadas Prof. who has edited books like Bibhavali, Sewaram Bakheta Bibliography, Munshiram Jandali Bibliography, etc. Rajendra Badgujar has dozens of rare manuscripts that will further enrich the Haryanvi folklore in the coming times.

Pro. Rajendra Badgujar is basically a poet. His three poems collection - 'Bhidi Galiyan Tang Maan', 'Manu Ka Paap', and 'Kuch Mat Kahane Dena'. Two-story collections - 'Kasak' and 'Hamari Bhoomi Hum Boengay' have been published. Apart from this, six critical books have also been published. Kuwait on their literature M.Phil in reputed universities like Kurukshetra, Himachal Pradesh University, University of Meerut, Punjab University, Chandigarh. And Ph.D. The research work has been completed. The Head of the Hindi Department of Delhi University, Prof. Shyouraj Singh restless pro-. It is to say about the poetry of Badgujar, 'Rajendra Badgujar is presenting a picture of the Dalit movement. These poems will definitely inspire generations to come, I believe so. I wish the poet's creativity and continuity. 'Mohandas Naimisharai has also praised his poems freely,' These poems have different colors, images, messages, and social concerns. Without social concern, the poems of Rajendra Badgujar do not go ahead. There are honest compositions in his poems.

Presently Prof. As a director of 'Center for Folk Art and Culture Execution' at the Badgujar Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, I strive for the preservation of the folk arts of Bihar. He told that through this center, he will try to find the cultural fibers of the folk of India. It seems to him to meet the aging folk singers and save their heritage. He also made a guest edit of the song 'Sanyasank' of the monthly magazine 'Harigandha' to be published from the Haryana Sahitya Akademi Panchkula, which was widely appreciated throughout Haryana.

Pro. Badgujar is the first editor to speak on the issue of raids in Haryana. They are trying that no singer should sing the impression of any poet. There is a law in the Constitution for raids. They are confident that their book will stop the song by making a mark. Undoubtedly Prof. This book by Rajendra Badgujar is a historical and bold initiative. This is a ray of hope for writers of languages other than the entire Hindi literature, who will show a new path to everyone and will present a warning for the printers.

