Kolkata Not City/Metro But Dist

In the most irksome, irritating factor, among veritably 'posh' new settlers from Western, Southern, Eastern world in Calcutta, about Kolkata/Calcutta/Kolikata/Kalkatta is it is not at all a city, town, metro, or, anywhere near even 'C' class city, leave alone 'A' or 'B' class cities, but a mere district officially in the State Government's most up-to-date official records as a result of which Kolkata is treated like a district, civic facilities wise, and never ever isnup to date with other metro cities in the country : Delhi, Madras (Chennai), Mumbai or Bengaluru. Run-of-the-mill parlancewise, Kolkata is refered to as Calcutta thereby sounding mighty hi-fi but the civic authorities of the district treat Kolkata as a non-city resulting in its all round depleted/lessened fundamental civic facilities, a main reason why even today, hamlet-like civic (non)facilities (kuchcha toilets, open bathing, temporary ablution facilities in the open, etc writ large in remote villages in the country) are rampant in all directions, even in so-called southern part, in the city which otherwise boasts of "English style every way at the slighest drop of hat". Even its politicians and civil servants, for reasons best known to them, pass their days-n-nites like them not bothering about the fundamental facilities elsewhere in the whole country even in its small towns, rural areas. In every way, Kolkata is an exception as its denizens of all hues have simply compromised with the all pervasive status quo of the city in the garb of "simple living, high thinking", best exhibited by the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee humbly staying in modest spartan dilapidated (compared to CMs of other metro cities) Harish Chatterjee Street dangerously on the banks of Ganga river mighty happily and ruling the roost in the entire state from there including Kolkata. While this may be OK with her, no, say new settlers in Kolkata who already are spending a lot on their daily expenses, never seen before by even so far the mighty and rich Marwaris, Banias, Gujaratis, Punjabis, Marathis, Parsis, Jews, Zorostrians, Anglos, Armenians ever. The "Notoon Kolkata Denizens" with couldn't-care-less-attitude-for-anyone because of their $ power have already begun exercising/exerting intense varied pressure/s on the so-far-complacent-indulging-in-rampant-scuttlebutt administrators up to top level/s caring multi hoots for their bosses. Already exasperated, they are now seriously wondering how to wriggle out of the "clutches of the $ power peddling big shots who have no love lost for the government as they are government themselves as they openly behave and, surprise of surprise, the administration remains officially oblivious and unofficially does it keep itself happy with $". Whatever be the reality, The New Settlers in Kolkata want Calcutta/Kolkata to be upgraded from district to city/metropolitan city/metro right away and, pack it with abs-up-to-date infrastructural facilities. Or else, face the brunt/ire of theirs that will be USA-matching never ever seen in Kolkata, they are abs clear about it.

—The Hawk Features