Khushbu Fragrance In BJP

Fragrance-Dream come true in entire BJP currently insidiously spreading from BJP HQs in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to BJP office even in naturally frangrant flowery Sikiim BJP criss-crossing all areas of the country leaving 'Khushbu' trail loud-n-clear for all to partake of her 'halo'. …In her screen-home-state Tamil Nadu, she is so fondly/dearly adored that she is Goddess-like there with a full-fledged temple having her real-life idol worshipped 24 x 7 x365 in Chennai. (In Mumbai film world or Bollywood, where she unsuccessfully tried her fragrance-prowess unsuccessfully before shifting to Chennai-based Mollywood, Kollywood, APollywood and became a household name therein being worshipped literally). …Her Mollywood proforma {don't be stunned! Same or more numbers are in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu} : (1988) Dharmathin Thalaivan, (1989) Varusham 16, Vetri Vizha, (1990) Kizhakku Vasal, Paattukku Naan Adimai, Naanum Indha Ooruthan, Nadigan, Michael Madana Kama Rajan, Thalattu Padava, Aarathi Edungadi, Enkitta Mothathe, My Dear Marthandan…almost same numbers in 1991-92-93-94 on to via every year till 2018. The same in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam. Unimaginable but true to the core! And now she is the catch of straight Narendra Modi for the BJP in Tamil Nadu wherein she will be Chief Minister after the ensuing assembly elections in the state where major partner BJP is in partnership with ruling AIADMK which already is also-there if not fully already effete, incongruous. The latter itself is now heavily depending on the BJP to salvage its lost credibility among the denizens of the state that is already fully disillusioned with the ruling AIADMK fully leaderless sans statewide appeal unlike its late leader Jayaram Jayalalitha who was unanimous Amma for all in the entire state without any ado of any kind. …Now Khushbu all throughout the state is being seen by all as 2020's Amma Extraordinaire. The shrewd Modi has already fathomed it in advance and that is why he has roped in Khushbu in the BJP-fold to spread Khushbu-frangrance all throughout the state without battling an eyelid. Meanwhile, Khushbu, fluent in Hindi, Urdu, English, Punjabi is fully concentrating on campaigning for the BJP in the ensuing mid-term countrywide assembly byelections. She will prove to be an overwhelming hit with the masses due to her cent per cent convincing persuasive parlance.Thats why Khushbu Fragrance in BJP, for BJP, of BJP, by BJP!

—The Hawk Features