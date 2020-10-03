Justice For Manisha

INDIA, the land of culture and heritage. In our country we grew up listening to the "Ramayana", "Mahabharata", "Panchtantra" and many other books and legends which taught us moral values. The land which witnessed the end of evils who abused women. In our country we worship Goddess Kali, Maa Durga, Shri. Laxmi, Mata Saraswati yet the women of our country are not respected. Standing in today's date no woman is safe in our world. Rape, molestation, Female infanticide, Female foeticide, Child marriage, Domestic Violence, Eve-teasing, mental & physical abuse, getting forced into prostitution, getting killed for dowry are a few examples from the many tortures women have to face. Even in the 21st century where our country has reached other planet many girls fail to complete their education and many others even fail to take birth. In India alone, 87 rape cases were registered each day in the year 2019, which totals to 4,05,861 cases during the year. The crime rates registered per lakh women have gone up by 7.3 per cent last year. Even in this pandemic when people should come together and help each other the ongoing surge in rapes makes us question, Is there any Humanity left in this world ??

Manisha Valmiki, a 19 years old Dalit girl from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh was gang-raped on 14 th September, 2020 by four men. She went to collect fodder for her cattles, when these four men pulled her by her dupatta around her neck next to a Bajra field. She endured multiple injuries which includes her spinal cord, spine fracture and a deep cut in her tongue. Fakhrul Hoda, head of neurosurgery at the Aligarh hospital where she was being treated, told reporters that "Only after her condition improved could surgery be performed to repair her spine. The spinal cord damage seemed to be permanent."For some time, the survivor, the youngest of five siblings, was on life support. At her father's request, the girl was referred to Delhi on Monday. She was escorted to Delhi by her brother. Her father had told reporters on Sunday that they were being harassed by the families of the four accussed for speaking out. The girl had also told her family that if she informed anyone about the incident, the four men had threatened her with dire consequences. The name of fours criminals who were involved in this Gang rape are Sandeep, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi. Manisha fought till her last breath, unfortunately she died on 29 th September, 2020.

Not long after this case a 22 years old Dalit girl was raped in Balrampur District of Uttar Pradesh on 29th September, 2020. She also endured multiple injuries including a broken leg and severe back injury.

It is hard to believe that this incidences are happening in the same country where brave women like rani Laxmi bai, the queen of Jhansi fought bravely against the British rule.

Instead of doing justice to Manisha and her family the UP Police and Government are threatening the victims family. The UP Police cremated the victims body at 3 am without informing her family, the DM of Hathras threatened Manisha's family to not take the case forward or else they would face dire consequences. All roads to hathras has been blocked, no media is being allowed to enter there.

In the protest of this case Shri. Rahul Gandhi and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi marched to Hathras they were not allowed to enter and the UP Police pushed Shri. Rahul Gandhi which caused him to fall back. This completely unaceptable as he is a member of the Parliament.

After so many things the CMO of UP has set up an investigation team to investigate about this case. The citizens want to ask Yogi Adityanath, the Honorable CM of UP, after taking the statement of the victim who was raped and after the secret cremation of the dead body which is an easy way to get rid of all the evidences regarding a rape case what are you trying to investigate ?? Is guarding some so called Upper caste men who committed an unforgivable crime more important than making sure that the women of your state are safe ?? Is saving those people more important than doing justice to a 19 years old girl who suffered through unbearable pain and had to die an early death ?? No wonder UP has become the hub of rape cases when the CM of a state mentions that "WOMEN ARE NOT CAPABLE OF BEING LEFT FREE OR INDEPENDENT" the state becomes an unsafe place for women to live. In Ram Rajya no women were insulted, unfortunately the land where Shri Ram was born has become a place where every other day a woman is getting raped.

It is not acceptable that in a democratic country people have to stay quite because of few goons. This is an absolute violation of Human Rights as well as the Constitution of India where it is clearly stated that every citizen has the 'freedom of speech'.

The Ex- Judge of the Honorable Supreme Court, Mr. Markandey Katju, stated in one of tweets that rape happens because men are not getting sex as unemployed men are not getting married. He also said that, "Sex is a natural urge in men. It is sometimes said that after food, the next requirement is sex". If this is the mind-set of a Judge of the Honorable Supreme Court, how can we expect justice in this country ?? People like Mr. Katju does not deserve to sit in the chair of a judge, he needs to leave behind his misogynistic mind and bring change into his thinking.

If now we don't wake up and raise our voice now then we must expect the worse coming. This should not be happening in a Democratic Country, this happens in a Dictatorial Rule or an Autocratic State. We should change this situation as soon as possible. The Government and Authority is made for the Citizens, they should be protecting the innocents and punishing the offenders but here the opposite is happening the innocents are being exploited and the offenders are being protected. We demand Justice and we will not stop till we have it. As we all know "JUSTICE LATE IS JUSTICE DENIED". We do not want to repeat what happened in the "Nirbhaya" case where the offenders were given all sorts of chances they did not deserve and after tirelessly trying for 8 long years finally she got justice. We want the Government to make strict laws (Capital Punishment) against rapists so that no other daughter has to go through such pain and humiliation.

